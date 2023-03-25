Allen Lazard spoke publicly about his decision to sign a long-term contract with the Jets.

The wide receiver told TMZ Sports quarterback Aaron Rodgers, his former teammate in Green Bay, was a "big reason" he decided to make the jump to New York.

Lazard is confident Rodgers will join him in New York before the 2023 season kicks off.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"There's no worry on my end," Lazard said of the stalemate between the Jets and the Packers. "Especially knowing that Aaron has his full-on commitment to being a New York Jet this year."

JETS' BREECE HALL APPEARS UNHAPPY WITH POSSIBILITY OF EZEKIEL ELLIOTT LANDING IN NEW YORK

The day after the Jets and Lazard reached an agreement on a contract, Rodgers appeared on "The Pat McAfee Show" and publicly announced his intentions to play in New York in 2023.

The Jets' decision to hire former Packers offensive coordinator Nathaniel Hackett also played a role in Lazard's decision to join the team.

Hackett resigned from his role as the Packers' offensive coordinator following the 2021 season and was named the head coach of the Denver Broncos.

He was fired during the 2022 season after a disappointing start in Denver.

Lazard expressed his belief that, even at the age of 39, Rodgers can still play at an elite level.

He is also confident Rodgers will help motivate the entire team, saying Rodgers is a leader who can "light a lot of fire underneath" teammates.

After going undrafted in 2018, Lazard started his rookie season on the Jacksonville Jaguars' practice squad. The Packers eventually signed him late in the season. The wideout developed into a full-time player in 2019 and has started 40 games over the past four seasons.