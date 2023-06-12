So, you've got some money to invest, and you're mulling over your options, right? Wall Street, Main Street, or perhaps ... Silicon Street? That's right, folks, the computer wizards have been busy, and they've conjured up a whopper: Artificial Intelligence (AI) investment platforms. It feels like we've been hurled into a sci-fi saga where the heroes and heroines don't carry lightsabers but wield algorithms and datasets.

CLICK TO GET KURT’S FREE CYBERGUY NEWSLETTER WITH SECURITY ALERTS, QUICK TIPS, TECH REVIEWS AND EASY HOW-TO’S TO MAKE YOU SMARTER

Lights are flashing, numbers are soaring, and people are yelling. That's the Wall Street we know, right? But now, there's a new player on the block, and it's not some Harvard graduate or a Wall Street wolf. It's a silicon-brained wizard going by the name of ChatGPT. Wall Street is getting a tech upgrade, stirring up the finance pot!

DOES YOUR PC’S MOTHERBOARD HAVE HIDDEN VULNERABILITY THAT COULD PUT YOU AT RISK?

According to a recent survey conducted by popular investment advice website The Motley Fool, it was found that 47% of participating American adults rely on ChatGPT to obtain guidance on stock market selections. Furthermore, the survey indicated that 45% of participants expressed their willingness to rely solely on the AI model for stock picking, indicating a potential trend for the future.

GAME-CHANGING ALEXA SKILLS TO SUPERCHARGE YOUR DAILY ROUTINE

MORE: HOW THIS NEW BANKING TROJAN IS STEALING YOUR FINANCIAL INFORMATION

The AI software from OpenAI that seems to constantly be on the news, ChatGPT is proving to be much more resourceful than your average text-generating chatbot. The fascinating bot has dived headfirst into the shark tank of finance, making investment strategies and financial decisions that have seasoned money managers scratching their heads and saying, "How'd it do that?"

WHY YOU NEED TO REMOVE THESE MALICIOUS EXTENSIONS NOW

In an experiment by the financial comparison platform finder.com, a mock-up portfolio consisting of 38 stocks saw a 4.9% increase between March 6 and April 28. During this same period, an average decline of 0.8% was noted across ten premier investment funds. During the identical eight-week stretch, the S&P 500 index, a barometer for the 500 most valuable U.S. companies, ascended by 3%. Its European counterpart, the Stoxx Europe 600 index, marked a modest increase of 0.5%.

HOW TO ADD YOUR FAVORITE WEBSITES TO YOUR DEVICE'S HOME SCREEN

MORE: ASK KURT: BEST WAYS TO SAVE MONEY ON GAS

Before we jump the gun, ChatGPT, for all its shining credentials, isn't without its stumbles. Investing isn't as simple as a binary game. It's a performance, a mix of emotions, global developments, and the unpredictability of the human psyche that can flip market conditions like a pancake. There's a skeptical camp that asserts that no matter how savvy an AI like ChatGPT is, there are nuances it might not catch. The human instinct, the gut reaction to a sudden news flash - can a digital entity truly master this?

HOW TO ADD YOUR FAVORITE WEBSITES TO YOUR DEVICE'S HOME SCREEN

Yet, there's a certain appeal to AI taking the finance reins. Consider ChatGPT the epitome of relentless productivity. It doesn't need to catch forty winks, doesn't need a coffee break, and certainly doesn't buckle under pressure. It's always on, processing data and making decisions with a speed that would make a Wall Street trader's head spin.

5 BEST APPS TO MEASURE AIR QUALITY

So, where does this leave us? Is Wall Street on the verge of being rebranded as "Silicon Street," with AI stars like ChatGPT hogging the limelight? Or will the seasoned money managers, those financial gurus with years of wisdom, keep their crowns?

It's a showdown that's captured the world's attention. The seasoned finance mavens pitted against the silicon savant. What a whirlwind of a story we have unfolding here. It's like a thrilling chess match between the seasoned experts of Wall Street and the new digital whizz kid on the block.

Think about it. We're witnessing an incredible collision of worlds. On one side, we've got tradition, decades of experience, and human intuition. On the other side, we've got this cutting-edge tech and a tireless data-devouring machine.

DON’T DOWNLOAD ANY AI APPS BEFORE READING THIS

MORE: DON’T FALL FOR THIS NEW BANKING SCAM

The big question is, will this be a fleeting meet-up, or are we seeing the start of a new norm? Will Wall Street and Silicon Street become indistinguishable neighbors in the future? It's anyone's guess.

8 ANDROID ACCESSIBILITY TIPS TO MAKE LIFE EASIER

The future isn't just knocking on the door – it's kicked it wide open and made itself comfortable on the investment sofa. In the world of investing, AI-powered platforms like ChatGPT are gaining popularity, with a significant number of adults relying on them for stock market guidance, presenting a potential trend for the future. However, while AI offers relentless productivity and speed, it may struggle to capture certain nuances and human instincts that play a role in investing, making it a showdown between traditional finance experts and the new digital whizz kids.

Copyright 2023 CyberGuy.com. All rights reserved.