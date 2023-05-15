The world’s oldest dog – a Rafeiro do Alentejo from Portugal – reached age 31 on Thursday, May 11.

Bobi, who was declared the world’s oldest dog by Guinness World Records in February, celebrated his birthday in Conqueiros, a rural village in Leiria, Portugal, on Saturday, May 13, according to the record-keeping publication.

The three-decade-old canine’s owner, Leonel Costa, 38, told Guinness World Records that Bobi had a "very traditional" Portuguese birthday party with more than 100 guests, a dance troupe and servings of meat and fish.

Bobi is reportedly in good health, but he did appear strained when he had to interact with the press shortly after his world record status was revealed, according to Costa.

"There were a lot of pictures taken and he had to get up and down many times. It wasn’t easy for him," Costa told Guinness World Records. "His health was a little damaged, but now it’s better."

The American Kennel Club identifies Rafeiro do Alentejo dogs are medium-sized livestock guardian canines that have a typical life expectancy of 12 to 14 years.

Bobi’s certified birth record from the Veterinary Medical Service of the Municipality of Leiria state he was born on May 11, 1992, according to Guinness World Records.

His age was also verified by the Companion Animal Information System (SIAC), a pet database authorized by the Portuguese government and managed by the National Union of Veterinarians (SNMV).

Bobi has lived his whole life in Leiria and his mother, Gira, reportedly lived to the age of 18, according to Costa, who also cared for the late dog.

At his age, Bobi reportedly has difficulty walking and his eyesight has declined, but he enjoys lounging in Costa’s yard, napping and settling next to a fire on cold days.

The record-breaking dog has reportedly spent his whole life only eating "human food," and he’s never been chained or leashed, according to Costa.

In his younger years, Bobi would roam the surrounding forests near the Costa’s home, according to Guinness World Records.

"Bobi is special because looking at him is like remembering the people who were part of our family and unfortunately are no longer here, like my father, my brother, or my grandparents who have already left this world," Costa told Guinness World Records. "Bobi represents those generations."