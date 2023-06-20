Earlier this month, Argentine soccer superstar Lionel Messi stunned the soccer world when he announced his intentions to move to Major League Soccer and join Inter Miami CF following his exit from Paris Saint-Germain.

On Monday, Inter Miami CF owner Jorge Mas told reporters that the team's target date for Messi to make his highly-anticipated debut is set for July 21. Inter Miami is scheduled to play Cruz Azul on that date in a Leagues Cup match.

Messi is currently vacationing in Rosario, but Mas said preparations for Messi's arrival are already well underway. Mas noted that Inter Miami is working on increasing the stadium's seating capacity by around 3,000 seats.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Inter Miami currently plays at DRV PNK Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida.

"We have already contracted to fill in the corners of the stadium that should increase capacity by approximately 3,000 to 3,200 seats," Mas said. "We are gearing up to do that work in the next four weeks. Every game will be sold out. The demand for tickets has been 10 times what we can handle on a season ticket basis."

GUNMEN THREATEN LIONEL MESSI AFTER OPENING FIRE ON FAMILY SUPERMARKET: ‘WE’RE WAITING FOR YOU’

In the wide-ranging interview, Mas also mentioned that the MLS has not altered any rules in an effort to accommodate Messi's arrival.

"There are no categories or anything that is being changed to incorporate Lionel Messi on to Inter Miami’s roster," Mas said.

Messi’s contract will be worth $50 million to $60 million per year, the team said Tuesday. But, he cannot sign until sometime in July, after his contract with Paris Saint-Germain expires.

Mas also said he hopes to start construction during the next two weeks on Miami Freedom Park, the team’s long-term home near Miami International Airport, and is targeting to have the venue open in the summer or fall of 2025, the Herald reported.

Inter Miami also plans to enhance security, bussing players into the stadium for games, Mas said.

Inter Miami has gotten off to a slow start this season, and currently has a 5–12 record with 17 points. The club is in last place in the MLS’s Eastern Conference and trails CF Montreal by seven points for the conference's ninth and final playoff spot.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.