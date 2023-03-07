Woody Harrelson admitted that fame can have an interesting effect on someone's mind.

"It’s not a good thing. I don’t think fame is ever an evolving consciousness. It’s fine and dandy for people to tell you ‘you’re great.’ Nothing wrong with that. Moment you start believing it, that’s when things are getting f---ed up," he explained in a new interview with The New York Times Magazine.

The 61-year-old, who got his big break on "Cheers" in the 1980s and has been a beloved character actor for decades, also said fame changed who he was.

"In every aspect that my ego has grown outsized, I admonish myself," Harrelson said.

"Even into my 20s, I was the most loving person. I had such kindness. And then once fame came along, that started s--- with those good attributes."

The "Zombieland" star admitted he is still "going through my trip with fame, but even without fame, to deal with one’s ego is a powerful tussle."

Harrelson said he is "in a much better place" than he was five years ago, and his three daughters with wife Laura Louie keep him in check.

"My kids have always let me know what an idiot I am. Let’s just say they don’t pat me on the back unnecessarily. They’ve helped me to be a kinder, gentler soul."

The actor told the magazine he is "trying to evolve in as many ways as I can," and that includes cutting back on marijuana and alcohol.

Harrelson has been a known advocate for marijuana and even owns his own dispensary in West Hollywood, The Woods. However, he conceded that he is a "first-rate addict" of the drug, confessing that he wants to smoke less.

He also opened up about why he is reducing his drinking.

"I’ve had experiences lately that have encouraged me to want to be a better person. Even last year, like seven months out of the year, I didn’t drink," the "Hunger Games" star said. "I do like to drink, but I realize too much is not good for anybody. It can make you more moody or aggro. I’m drinking now, but I’m much more moderate."

Harrelson, who stars in the Oscar-nominated "Triangle of Sadness," went on to reveal that acting has helped him explore his "dark side."

"…all of us have this dark side. You have your shadow, these things that in some way define an aspect of your character that is not your prettiest self. I think there’s a great deal of benefit to exploring that," he said.

He added, "Maybe that is imperative to your overall growth: to accept yourself as you are, with all your faults."

Harrelson has been on a promotional tour for his new film, "Champions," and recently faced backlash over his recent "SNL" monologue that appeared to mock COVID-19 vaccines.

Harrelson shared his frustrations with COVID protocols on set, as a self-described "anarchist/Marxist/capitalist/redneck hippie."

"I don’t think that anybody should have the right to demand that you’re forced to do the testing, forced to wear the mask and forced to get vaccinated three years on," Harrelson told the magazine. "I’m just like, Let’s be done with this nonsense. It’s not fair to the crews. I don’t have to wear the mask. Why should they? Why should they have to be vaccinated? How’s that not up to the individual?"

He continued, "The anarchist part of me, I don’t feel that we should have forced testing, forced masking and forced vaccination. That’s not a free country. Really I’m talking about the crew. Because I can get out of wearing a mask. I can test less. I’m not in the same position they’re in, but it’s wrong. It’s three years. Stop."

"Champions" is in theaters this Friday.