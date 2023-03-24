National Women's Soccer League teams are now represented in the newest version of the FIFA video game, but some players aren't happy with just being included.

Several players' portrayals in the video game are off, including Sydney Leroux's.

Leroux, a forward for Angel City FC in Los Angeles, tweeted a photo of one of the female characters, who is bald in the game.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Leroux took to Twitter to share her displeasure.

"I know you expect women to just be thankful and grateful that you’ve given us a little sliver of publicity but please stop wasting our time. Some of us are bald," she tweeted.

Gamers were quick to respond that the issue applies to both male and female players.

"So this usually means they are in the progress of updating the players face. The week before they'll go into a generic looking bald dude for some reason," one user wrote.

SAN DIEGO WAVE SIGN 15-YEAR-OLD SOCCER PRODIGY, YOUNGEST IN NWSL HISTORY

"the bald players glitch is an issue that happens to any gender," said another.

Janine Beckie took issue that her blonde locks were not portrayed with her character.

Leroux's teammate, Sarah Gorden, took issue with her skill ratings.

"When @EASPORTSFIFA didn’t put me in the top 10 for speed I was mad but I was like eh we will show them. But when they gave me a 48 rating in speed I realized they have never and will never actually watch a nwsl game," she wrote.

The 11th season of the NWSL kicks off Saturday.