Women's History Month quiz! Test your knowledge of the commemorative month Mar 5, 2023 2 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Mobile app users: Click here to play the quiz!Have you tried our Presidents Day quiz? Try it here!How about this car quiz? Check it out!To take even more quizzes from Fox News Digital, click on this link. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Recommended for you Currently in Bangor 36° Partly Cloudy36° / 18° 11 AM 38° 12 PM 39° 1 PM 41° 2 PM 41° 3 PM 41° Storm CancellationsSign up here Trending Articles Videos ArticlesPolice seize large amount of illegal drugsBrewer wins first ever Gold Ball after go-ahead layup with seconds remainingGold Ball matchups set for Friday and SaturdaySkowhegan man indicted for attempted murderCooper Flagg named second-team All American as sophomoreAll passengers survive shocking plane crashNo. 4 Hampden Academy stuns No. 1 John Bapst in B North hockey semisBrewer boys hoops eyeing programs first ever Gold BallME man charged with killing Massachusetts man, Maine teenCalifornia man arrested for cold case murder of woman found dead in cornfield Videos What's on Tonight? Fox Bangor Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Family Feud 8:00 pm Master Chef 10:00 pm Fox 22 News at 10 11:00 pm Dateline WVII Image Time Programme 7:00 pm Wheel of Fortune 7:30 pm Jeopardy! 8:00 pm The Connors 8:30 pm The Goldbergs 9:00 pm Abbott Elementary 9:30 pm Home Economics 10:00 pm Press Your Luck 11:00 pm ABC 7 News at 11 11:30 pm Jimmy Kimmel © Copyright 2023 Bangor Communications - WVII-TV/WFVX-TV, 371 Target Industrial Circle Bangor, ME | Terms of Use | Privacy Policy Powered by BLOX Content Management System from BLOX Digital.