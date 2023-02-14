Tuesday's Valentine's Day episode of Dr. Phil featured a woman who "married" herself in an expensive ceremony worth "four Beyoncé tickets."

The episode, titled "Forget You, I'm Marrying Me," interviewed several women who practiced sologamy, a symbolic wedding ceremony where a person commits to a loving relationship with themselves.

"I overcame a lot of trauma, and it inspired me to marry myself. I realized I wasn't living for myself and this wedding was my chance to start over," 30-year-old Danni explained in a video a montage. "I spent four thousand dollars on my wedding, I had nine bridesmaids."

She also claimed, "People now treat me differently, they're thinking like, ‘Ooh she can afford her wedding on her own, she's confident, she loves herself,’ that's right!"

Danni kissed her reflection at the "wedding" ceremony she said cost the price of "four Beyoncé tickets" after the officiant proclaimed, "I now pronounce you a married woman, you may now kiss yourself."

"There is no such thing as overdoing celebrating yourself. Some people buy themselves a bag, some people buy themselves a nice cruise - me, I gave myself a wedding!" she said.

Dr. Phil praised the sentiment, but asked his guest why she went to such great lengths to hold a wedding ceremony.

"Why do this?" he ask. "Because the fact that you love yourself 100% would support, I mean the fact that you would make that declaration to yourself, that you would make that declaration to others, that you would live that way, that you would embrace self-love, taking care of yourself, making yourself a priority. Everything that this seems to commemorate for you I think is great, and I think it's wonderful that you would treat yourself that way, but why do you need this to commemorate that?"

Danni responded, "I grew up going to weddings my whole life, and I was taught that they were about love, joy, commitment, you know, so I wanted to show that and share that with my family and my friends."

She added later that she "experienced a lot of traumatic things growing up and in my younger days, and so I didn't always have self-love, I didn't always give myself everything that I needed, and I went on this long therapeutic journey."

She then said, "I stopped drinking, stopped having sex, and I said now it's time I went to therapy, it's time to marry myself. I have something that I've never had before, and my cup is full."

Dr. Phil still appeared confused by the need for a ceremony.

"Okay, so when you married yourself you loved yourself already," Dr. Phil observed. "Was this just to declare it to the world?"

She said that her intent had been "to share it" with her family and friends.

In another segment, former Trump White House official and The Right Stuff dating app founder John McEntee slammed the idea of marriage to oneself, "My problem is that it’s making a mockery of a very sacred thing."