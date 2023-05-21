Two suspects are on the loose after separate New York City subway attacks, with one man slashed in the face with a sharp object and a woman shoved into the side of a subway car.

Police say a 33-year-old victim reported that he was riding the southbound D train in Manhattan Friday when he noticed another individual aboard the train acting erratically, according to a report from WABC.

The victim said the erratic individual then approached him unprovoked and "slashed" him on the chin with an unknown sharp object.

Police are now searching for the suspect, who fled when the train stopped at 53rd Street and Seventh Avenue.

"The victim was transported to Bellevue Hospital and was reportedly in stable condition. There are no arrests and the investigation remains ongoing," an NYPD spokesperson told Fox News Digital. "The individual is described as a male, approximately 20 to 25 years of age, dark complexion, 5’7" and last seen wearing a gray hooded sweatshirt."

In another incident Sunday, a 42-year-old woman was transported to Cornell Hospital after she was shoved into the side of a standing subway car in Manhattan, according to a report from the New York Post.

The suspect reportedly fled from the station in an unknown direction, police said, while what provoked the assault remains unknown.

The incidents come as crime on city subways has gained renewed attention amid the controversial death of Jordan Neely, who was acting erratically and threatening passengers on a train earlier this month before he was confronted and placed in a chokehold by Marine veteran Daniel Penny.

Penny was criminally charged in the incident with second-degree manslaughter. If convicted, he faces a maximum of 15 years in prison.

In his first public comments since the incident, Penny said he was "deeply saddened" by Neely's death but blamed "the system" for failing New Yorkers.

"It’s tragic what happened to him," Penny said. "Hopefully, we can change the system that’s so desperately failed us."

Penny has had many rally to his defense in the aftermath of the incident, including fellow passengers on the train.

"It was self-defense, and I believe in my heart that [Penny] saved a lot of people that day that could have gotten hurt," an eyewitness told Fox News Digital last week.