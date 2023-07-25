A Turkish couple went to a seaside cliff to celebrate their engagement, only for the bride-to-be to fall to her death moments after the proposal.

"We chose it to have a romantic memory after the proposal. We drank some alcohol. Everything happened at once. She lost her balance and fell down," Nizamettin Gursu, the would-be groom, told local news outlets.

Yesim Demir, 39, fell over the edge of the 100-foot-cliff at Polente Cape pin Canakkale in northwestern Turkey, where the couple had hoped to watch the sunset on July 6. Gursu had returned to their car to get a picnic, then heard a scream and ran back to find his fiancée at the foot of the cliff.

‘MARRIED PERSON’: DEMOCRAT'S BILL WOULD REMOVE ‘WIFE,’ OTHER ‘GENDERED’ WORDS FROM FEDERAL LAW

She initially survived the fall, but medics declared her dead after 45 minutes of resuscitation efforts, The Sun reported. Local authorities closed off the area and opened an investigation.

MATT DAMON RECALLS WIFE'S ADVICE AFTER HE ‘FELL INTO A DEPRESSION’ OVER MOVIE HE KNEW WAS A ‘LOSING EFFORT’

Locals regularly visited the clifftop to watch the sunset, according to Demir’s friends, but they noted that the roads "are very bad" and "there is no precaution on the edge of the cliff."

‘SLEEP DIVORCE': WHY ARE SOME COUPLES SPENDING THEIR NIGHTS IN SEPARATE BEDS?

"A fence should be drawn here, precautions should be taken," a friend told a local newspaper.

Authorities re-opened the area "in a controlled manner" again on July 15, according to The New York Post. They urged tourists and local visitors alike to remain mindful of the cliff edge in order to avoid a similar incident.