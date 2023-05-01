A woman on TikTok is calling out two wedding guests who wore white dresses to her friend’s wedding, and social media users appear to have strong feelings on the topic.

Isabella Santos Giha, 26, a journalist and entrepreneur who goes by the TikTok handle @isabellasg3, on the video-sharing app, uploaded a nine-second clip that shows two women wearing lace ivory-like gowns on her friend’s wedding day.

One of the guests "wore a legit wedding dress," Giha accused in her video.

REDDITORS FREAK OUT OVER BRIDE'S MOM ALLEGEDLY WEARING WHITE DRESS

"Please never wear WHITE at someone's wedding," Giha captioned the post. "It is sad and [disrespectful]."

Giha tagged the bride, Sisi Lozada, and a hashtag that mentions Bolivia, a country in South America, in her post.

"I thought the girls wearing white were rude," Giha wrote to Fox News Digital in a TikTok direct message.

"I went up to them saying it's normally not [acceptable] to wear white at someone’s wedding, and they told me it wasn’t white," she continued.

Giha claims Lozada was surprised and didn’t like that two of her guests had worn colors close to white.

BRIDE SAYS YOU SHOULD KEEP YOUR WEDDING DRESS SECRET, HERE’S WHY

Lozada, 26, of Cochabamba, Bolivia, responded to Fox News Digital’s request for comment in Spanish via TikTok direct message.

She wrote that her two guests were wearing pale dresses that appear white in direct sunlight, but she hadn’t noticed the colors were close until her friends brought it to her attention.

"I suppose it was not done with bad intentions," she wrote. "Apart from that detail, it was the wedding of my dreams. Friends came from all over the world."

The video, which was uploaded on Wednesday, April 26, had gone viral with more than 40.9 million views, 4.2 million likes, 154,200 saves, 73,200 shares and 37,700 comments, prior to it being deleted on Monday, May 1.

Nearly all commenters under the post agreed that wearing white or a color close to white is a big no-no for wedding guests.

Several commenters deemed the faux pas to be an offense that warrants intentional red wine spills, an escort off the wedding premises and snarky jabs to humiliate the guests in question.

"Like who does this," one commenter wrote, which earned over 9,000 likes.

"[I don’t care] about the colour but what ppl aren’t understanding is she's wearing [an] actual wedding dress bru," another commenter wrote, which received over 12,400 likes.

"Disrespectful as hell," another TikTok user wrote.

BRIDE GETS UPSET AT FLOWER GIRL TIARA SISTER-IN-LAW PURCHASED FOR HER WEDDING: ‘AM I UPSET FOR NO REASON?’

"We had that happen at a family wedding. [Someone] paid a waiter to walk with a tray full of glasses of red wine and split on her. She left," one commenter wrote, which garnered over 13,400 likes.

Many commenters also shared personal stories and incidents they’ve witnessed with wedding guests – usually women – unexpectedly wearing white, which ranged from family members, friends and in-laws who may have intentionally done so to display disrespect or claimed to be ignorant about the significance of white gowns.

Other commenters on TikTok casted doubt on wedding guests claiming to not know brides traditionally wear white because they’re certain the custom is an indisputably well-known tradition around the world.

GROOM DISLIKES BRIDE'S DRESS AND ASKS REDDIT IF HE'S WRONG FOR TELLING HER: 'LITTLE DISAPPOINTED'

Still, a few commenters disagreed about public shaming tactics being used on wedding guests regardless of their intent.

"I wouldn’t even care because none of them would look as good as me on my wedding day," one TikTok commenter wrote. "Also this bride looks gorgeous, so [I don’t know] why she’s sad."

"Same!! Everyone else is free to do what they want but even if you come in a ballgown, it is my RESPONSIBILITY to outdo you as the bride," another commenter replied.

One commenter noted that other men wear suits that look almost identical to the suit a groom wears.

"I can’t imagine I’d even be thinking of what anyone else is wearing on my wedding day," the commenter continued.

WOMAN PLANS TO KEEP HER PROSPECTIVE WEDDING DRESS, ANGERS FAMILY WITH HER 'SELFISH' DECISION

Another commenter disagreed and said a groom’s attire isn’t as important because a traditional color hasn’t been established the same way white has for a bride.

Others agreed with the statement and suggested it’s culturally acceptable to ruin a wedding guest’s offensive outfit, have them kicked out or provide a shirt to cover up.

"’Let me spill wine on that person’s dress since it’s white’ how lame," a TikTok user replied in reference to the commenters who claim this is how offensive guests should be addressed.

"Assaulting guests is weird [shaking my head] are y’all ok?" the TikTok user continued.

COUPLE SPEAKS OUT AFTER VIDEO GAME-THEMED WEDDING CAKE TOPPER UNEXPECTEDLY GOES VIRAL

"Someone wore white to mine & I didn’t even notice till after the wedding was over because I was so in my element and the person was so irrelevant," another TikTok user quipped.

Regarding the viral TikTok video, Lozada wrote to Fox News Digital that she thinks women have strong opinions about wedding guests wearing white dresses because "many women feel or have felt that their great moment was not respected."

"With so many colors to choose from, it’s best not to use one that can easily be mistaken for white," she continued. "The wedding day is a day that most of us have dreamed of since we were little."

Lozada noted that she wishes the discussion on TikTok didn’t generate "so much hate" and showed more "solidarity with our gender," but she plans to focus on her new life as a married woman.

The debate surrounding whether wedding guests should be allowed to wear white has existed for years.

Fox News Digital previously covered two instances in 2020, which were documented on Reddit’s "Wedding Shaming" forum.

BLACK WEDDING DRESS TREND GROWS DURING CORONAVIRUS PANDEMIC

One story involved a supposed father of the bride who reportedly told his daughter that his girlfriend wanted to wear a cream-colored, silk dress. The other involved a supposed wedding guest, whose face was scribbled over in the photo, showing the alleged guest wearing an ivory lace gown with a sweep train.

The Knot, an online wedding magazine and planning resource, published an "Everything You Need to Know About Wearing White to a Wedding" article update in February, which consulted wedding fashion experts who unanimously agreed that wedding guests should stay away from white, cream or ivory if they want to be viewed as respectful.

SINGLE WOMAN THROWS WEDDING-GOWN PARTY WITH MOM WHO HAS CANCER: INCREDIBLE GIFT OF LOVE

Some exceptions that exist for the "unsaid rule" include the following:

- If a couple has requested that certain guests wear white for symbolic reasons.

- If the wedding dress code has been set to a black-and-white or an all-white affair.

- If a white dress has a prominent and colorful pattern that can’t be confused for the bride.

- If a dress is primarily a solid color and only has a hint of white present.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

Overall, wedding experts have deemed that the color white is reserved for brides, grooms and the wedding party.

If ever in doubt about appropriate wedding guest attire, experts advise guests to consult the soon-to-be-married couple for definitive guidance.

Historical records show that brides have worn white wedding dresses in many parts of the world for hundreds of years, including Mary Queen of Scots in 1558, but the custom wasn’t popular due to the stain risks associated with white fabrics, according to a report published by Encyclopedia Britannica.

FOLLOW US ON FACEBOOK FOR MORE FOX LIFESTYLE NEWS

White wedding gowns were popularized by Queen Victoria of the United Kingdom, Great Britain and Ireland, who notably wore a white wedding gown during her nuptials to Prince Albert in 1840, Britannica reports.

The royal wedding "received a lot of coverage" and inspired many brides to wear white gowns as well, the encyclopedia notes.

Brides wearing white wedding gowns is a custom that’s practiced in Bolivia and many other South American countries, according to stories published by Bolivian Express, an English-language cultural magazine, and Tourist Wedding, a multicultural wedding publication focused on national and international wedding traditions.