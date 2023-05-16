A woman was found dead inside a car at Yellowstone National Park in Wyoming on Saturday, and park rangers arrested a man who was standing near the vehicle, officials said.

Yellowstone rangers responded to an incident on Craig Pass, about 3 miles south of Old Faithful, and found a vehicle that had been driven into a snowbank, the National Park Service said.

As rangers investigated, they found a male standing outside the vehicle and a deceased female inside the car. Officials did not release the woman’s identity.

"Investigators are determining what led to the female’s death and attempting to complete next-of-kin notifications," the agency said in the release.

UTAH HIKER KILLED, SECOND HOSPITALIZED AFTER SLIPPING WHILE ROCK CLIMBING IN BIG COTTONWOOD CANYON

The man, whose identity has yet to be released, was detained and later arrested for drug possession and other traffic-related charges, the NPS said.

The road between Old Faithful and West Thumb was closed for approximately 24 hours while the scene was processed, and was reopened Sunday evening.

WYOMING HUNTER WHO ALLEGEDLY KILLED A GRIZZLY BEAR NEAR YELLOWSTONE FACES A YEAR BEHIND BARS

No further information was immediately available.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The National Park Service’s Investigative Services Branch and Yellowstone Law Enforcement Division are leading the investigation with support from the FBI, United States Attorney’s Office, and the Teton County Coroner’s Office.