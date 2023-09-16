A young woman has sounded off on social media this weekend about a problem in her relationship — and nearly 3,000 people so far are reacting and responding to her story.

Describing herself as a 20-year-old female, a woman wrote that her boyfriend, who is also 20, "share pretty much everything."

She said, "I like my T-shirts oversized, usually a men’s medium."

So "they fit him," she wrote.

Sharing more on Reddit — specifically, on the subreddit known as AITA ("Am I the a--hole?") — the woman who goes by the username "Zealousideal-Lie1085" revealed to others that recently, her significant other "started playing paintball — and started wearing the T-shirts I bought."

The boyfriend, she wrote, claims, "It’ll wash out" — which it sometimes does.

"He’ll go get clothes covered in paint and [then] wait 2-3 weeks to wash it."

The woman wrote, "He wore my black cargo pants, which really ticked me off because I like the way they fit me."

She added, "I told him I don’t want him wearing my clothes anymore."

At that point, she shared that "we got into an argument and I said he should buy his own clothes, which hit a nerve because he doesn’t have a job."

Said the young woman, "I make more than enough money to support us and money isn’t the problem."

Rather, she said, the issue is "that he has no problem ruining clothes that he didn’t buy."

She added, "I do feel bad for arguing and bringing up that he has no income."

Fox News Digital reached out to a psychologist for thoughts on the personal drama.

In the top "upvoted" comment so far on the platform — earning over 6,000 votes — a person wrote, "He doesn’t have a job and still can’t wash your clothes in a timely manner after using them for paintball? Please take a harder look at this relationship."

Wrote someone else in response to that comment, "This and he can’t afford clothes of his own for this activity but can afford to play paintball?"

And a third person wrote in response, in part, "Exactly, so many red flags here."

Another commenter sharing an opinion on the platform struck a completely different note.

"Hold on. There's nothing wrong with a single-income household if you can somehow miraculously afford it today (though at 20, I have no idea what this household is doing if it isn't sex work)."

This same commenter wrote, "But if he isn't working, he should definitely be pulling his weight. He should find time to do laundry promptly, if not the lion's share of the household maintenance."

And "of course," this same responder added, "it wouldn't hurt to get a part-time job to get his own shirts and fund his own interest."

However, this commenter also noted, "The bigger issue isn't the inexplicable money situation … It's the violation of the boundary to not destroy [the original poster's] shirts."

Added the person, "That's the core of the conflict" — and that's why the boyfriend, this commenter added, is completely wrong.

Another commenter offered very specific advice to the woman who shared her story.

"Focus on the important points," the person wrote.

He or she then outlined two key issues and tossed in a bit of sarcasm as well.

"The man has no job, won't spend money (even Goodwill/thrift shop prices) on T-shirts and other clothes he wants to wear BUT spends plenty of money playing paintball."

And — "he takes your clothes without your permission, takes your clothes that you like wearing, is not concerned about the damage he does to your clothes playing paintball in them — and can't be bothered to wash them for two weeks."

The commenter closed with, "Oooh, sign me up for a long-term relationship with this guy ... not a bit of personal financial responsibility, much less any desire to contribute as part of the couple, feels free to take, use and abuse my things that I like and want to use and don't want him to use (aka stealing/theft of use), and prioritizes paying for and playing paintball over every bit of responsibility and consideration he should be exercising. What a keeper!"

