A woman was arrested for trespassing on Taylor Swift’s beachfront property in Rhode Island over the July 4th weekend.

The trespasser was found in front of Swift’s mansion after several "No Trespassing" signs were placed around the estate, Westerly Police Chief Paul Gingerella said, according to the Associated Press.

Police said the woman was previously warned to stay away from Swift’s home. She was arrested Monday, and it's unclear if Swift was home at the time.

The incident comes after Swift, 33, shared photos of her July 4th celebration with friends, including Selena Gomez.

The "Bad Blood" singer was spotted posing with friends while wearing bathing suits on a lush green lawn, followed by several Polaroid snaps from the weekend.

Celebrity friend Gomez was seen jokingly sharing a popsicle with Swift and embracing in another photo, as the two were all smiles.

The third photo in the Instagram carousel showed the "Lavender Haze" singer sitting on a ledge in a sundress with a view of the clear blue waters in the scenic background.

Meanwhile, this isn’t the first time a fan has trespassed Swift’s property.

The "I Knew You Were Trouble" crooner had her New York City home broken into several times.

In April 2021, a man who allegedly had been stalking Swift, was arrested for attempting to break into the singer's Manhattan apartment and charged with trespassing.

The stalker named Hanks Johnson was arrested after a 911 caller reported he was inside Swift's Tribeca building without permission, a police spokesperson said at the time.

A Florida man also broke into Swift's home in New York City in 2018. He was sentenced to jail after pleading guilty to criminal contempt and attempted burglary.

In July 2019, an Iowa man who said he wanted to meet Swift, was arrested near her beachfront mansion carrying a crowbar and lock picks, and a New Jersey man was caught inside the home months later.

Swift is currently on her 52-show "The Eras Tour" and released her "Speak Now (Taylor’s Version)," a re-recorded version of her third album.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.