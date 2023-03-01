A woman from England has revealed that she mistakenly ate a heart-shaped potato chip that could have awarded her a massive cash prize.

Dawn Sagar, an Oswestry resident in Shropshire, found the chip, or "crisp" as they say in England, in a bag of Walkers – a British snack food company known for manufacturing potato crisps.

Sagar was unaware that the snack was of value at the time, FOX 5 Atlanta reported. The chip could have made Sagar the winner of the "Heart Shaped Crisp Hunt" – a contest hosted by Walkers.

"At first I didn't realize that crisp would be worth money as I hadn't heard about the competition," Sagar told Fox Television Stations.

She took note of the chip and even sent a picture of it to her friends after finding it in the snack bag the day after Valentine's Day, FOX 5 reported.

After capturing the photo, Sagar then ate the valuable chip.

Her friends reportedly responded to the picture that Sagar had shared with them, but they were apparently not quick enough.

"It wasn't until they messaged me back saying not to eat it due to the competition that I knew anything about it and had already eaten the crisp," Sagar said.

In a press release shared by Walkers, the chip company is giving away £100,000, which is equivalent to $120,183.50, to whomever finds the "best heart shaped crisp in their Walkers packet of crisps."

"Big hearts, small hearts, bubbly hearts, crispy hearts - we want to see them all!," the press release states.

The lucky winner has a set of requirements that must be followed in order to be eligible. For instance, the chip in question must be shaped like a symmetrical heart.

Sagar's chip could have been a perfect match.

Since Sagar enjoyed her snack before submitting it to the competition, she is not eligible for the prize, FOX 5 Atlanta reported.

"My initial reaction was that it wasn't anything to worry about really, as I'd eaten the crisp and that was that," Sagar shared with Fox Television Stations.

Sagar is apparently not the only UK resident to miss out on this cash prize.

Last month, an Englishman shared a TikTok video documenting "What I Eat In A Day," and while enjoying a bag of Walkers chips, he can be seen eating a heart-shaped chip.

He then asked TikTok users to tag Walkers in hopes to "sort the situation out."

A Walkers representative told the BBC that the competition is still going on so "all is not lost."