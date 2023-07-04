WNBA player Natasha Cloud's Twitter hot take calling America "trash" is getting roasted from several fronts, including from NBA star and human rights champion Enes Kanter Freedom, who cautioned that she wouldn't "want to see the other side."

Cloud's tweet followed the Supreme Court's controversial affirmative action ruling that dominated headlines last Thursday and beyond, writing in full, "Our country is trash in so many ways and instead of using our resources to make it better we continue to oppress Marginalized groups that we have targeted since the beginning of times.

"Black/brown communities& LGBTQ+ man we are too powerful to still be attacking issues separate."

Freedom fired back, telling Cloud to ask her colleague Brittney Griner – who was infamously held captive in a Russian prison for months after being detained at a Moscow airport – about her experience in a less-forgiving country.

"Calling America trash huh?" he wrote in part. "Let me know when your season is over, I’ll buy your ticket and we can go together to counties like China, Russia, IRAN, North Korea, Venezuela, Cuba, & Turkey."

Fox News' Johnny "Joey" Jones sounded off on Cloud's take as well, joining Ashley Strohmier and Carley Shimkus on a special Independence Day episode of "Fox & Friends First."

There, he said Cloud lacked "perspective" on the issue,

"You're talking about irony right there," he told Strohmier and Shimkus. "If you're born into the middle class in this country, you live like a king pretty much anywhere else in the world, and immigrants that come to this country and are so patriotic, nothing gets me more proud of my service than to hear someone who has English as a second language brag on this country because I know they get it."

Jones, a Marine veteran who lost his legs in Afghanistan, lambasted Cloud as "quintessential Gen Z," someone who has "a million complaints" without much to back them up, including no comparison to other countries.

"I'm not saying she's never experienced something bad. She just doesn't understand that experiencing negative people and stupid thoughts is a part of being a human being in any society," he continued.

"Fox & Friends" hosts Rachel Campos-Duffy and Will Cain joined Jones in the next hour to share their initial reactions to Cloud's tweet as well.

"My reaction to this wasn't outrage. It was truly just sadness," Cain said. "I don't often have that emotion as my initial reaction… there are people who have very difficult circumstances in this country, but there are people with difficult circumstances in every corner of the globe."

Duffy said she also felt sadness in response to Cloud's tweet and accused her of lacking understanding of the U.S. compared to other nations.

"She obviously has never learned much about this country, maybe even hasn't traveled inside of the country," she said. "She certainly doesn't have an appreciation for the way we live compared to other people in the world and doesn't understand why, despite all of our flaws, we have people clamoring to get into this country every single day, risking their lives to do so."

