Washington Wizards star Bradley Beal is under a police investigation over a fan incident after a game last week against the Orlando Magic at the Amway Center in Florida, according to multiple reports.

The incident stemmed from a fan who claimed to have lost a bet and blamed Beal for it. The man yelled to Beal, "You made me lose $1,300, you f---," ESPN reported, citing police documents.

Beal turned around and walked to a friend of the fan who made the comment and allegedly knocked his hat off and brushed him on the side of his head, according to the report.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Beal and the fans reportedly went back and forth about it.

"Keep it a buck," he said, via TMZ Sports. "I don’t give a f--- about none of your bets or your parlays, bro. That ain’t why I play the game."

According to ESPN, the complaint says "probable cause exists to charge Beal with simple battery" and charges would be filed with the state attorney’s office.

SHAQ PUTS 'OLD DUDES' ON NOTICE AS HE RETURNS TO THE GYM FOLLOWING HIP REPLACEMENT SURGERY

"We are aware of the situation regarding Bradley Beal in Orlando but won’t have further comment until we’ve gathered more information," the team said in a statement to Fox News Digital.

NBA spokesman Mike Bass added: "We are aware of the report and in the process of gathering more information."

Beal was the No. 3 overall pick of the Wizards in the 2012 NBA Draft after emerging as a standout at Florida.

Since then, he’s been a three-time All-Star and was an All-NBA First Team selection in 2021.

Beal is averaging 23.2 points, 5.4 assists and 3.9 rebounds for Washington this season. The Wizards are 33-42 and are 11th in the Eastern Conference.