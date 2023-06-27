Racine County, Wisconsin, law enforcement officers are looking to identify two men who reportedly shot and killed ducks in a public park.

The Racine County Sheriff’s Office said deputies responded to Quarry Lake Park just before 4:30 p.m. on June 23 after reports of a man walking in the woods with a rifle.

When deputies arrived, they spoke with several juveniles who said they saw two white men in their 20s walking along a wooded path next to the Root River, with one man standing about 6-foot with a thin build, long black hair, shorts and a blue shirt carrying a rifle.

The juveniles told deputies the man carrying they rifle had the butt of the gun on his arm and the barrel on his shoulder, adding he never pointed it at or threatened anyone in public.

The other man was described as in his 20s, wearing a T-shirt and shorts, and standing shorter than the other man. The second man did not have a visible gun, deputies learned, and witnesses said the weapon may be an airsoft-type rifle because it appeared to be shiny and plastic.

After searching the area, deputies were unable to locate the suspects.

On Sunday, officers with the Mount Pleasant Police Department responded to reports of a weapons violation just after 10 a.m.

The caller told the 911 operator there were two teenage boys shooting ducks in the Root River with air rifles or BB guns, adding that one of the guns looked like an AR-style rifle, while the other was a pistol.

The caller also said he challenged the two teenagers and one "might have" fired their weapon at him before fleeing the area.

Officers were unable to locate the two suspects, but according to the sheriff’s office, one of their pictures was posted to social media.

"My buddy was fishing by the Horlick dam today and this guy he took a picture of shot and killed 2 ducks," the post read. "He called the police and gave them this picture. I guess there was 2 of them…"

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information about the incidents, or who can identify the suspect in the picture to contact them at 262-636-3775.