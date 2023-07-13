EXCLUSIVE – A Christian dad from Wisconsin – who is also a county supervisor – blasted a nude "body positivity" bike ride event that protested against fossil fuels for exposing kids to nudity in an interview with Fox News Digital.

"If someone wants to do something without clothing on, and they're not violating other people's freedoms, then that's up to them," Jeff Weigand, a supervisor for Dane County, said. "But when you take your nudity into the public square, you're actually violating my rights… and my children's rights to not want to see that. That's where it crosses the line."

Weigand added he was disgusted by the public nudity at the June event and that he will not take his children to certain parts of town, so they won't be exposed to naked people.

The body pride event in question, "World Naked Bike Ride," takes place all over the world. According to the website for the Wisconsin location in question – Madison – it was open to minors provided they would attend with a parent or guardian.

One of the organizers of the bike ride spoke to local media stating, "You can't tell any aged person if they can protest, or they cannot protest… Everybody is welcome." The report with his quote was promoted on the bike event's website.

"The World Naked Bike Ride is a protest against oil dependence, anti-bike infrastructure, sexualization of bodies, and body disempowerment," according to the description. The slogan for the event is "Bare as you dare."

"Our message to the world is one of simplification, human harmony and love. For a future to exist for tomorrow's generation, we have to stop wasting the life blood energy of the Earth, stop fighting and killing in the name of consumerist wealth accumulation and learn to love and respect all life on this planet," its website said.

The local police were investigating the incident of a little girl, who was naked, attending the bike ride and had an initial determination that no local statutes were violated.

The board member estimated the girl was around 10 years old.

According to the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel, "a photo posted to Facebook showed the girl and four adults… nude, except for shoes and a helmet, and her buttocks were visible." Some of the nude event's attendees complained about the appearance of the naked girl was inappropriate.

"The police department's Special Victims Unit reviewed the photo depicting the girl's participation but determined Wisconsin's statutes on possession of child pornography did not apply because the photo was not sexual in nature." Fox News Digital reached out for any updates on the investigation but did not receive a response.

Weigand said he is the only one on the Dane County board publicly raising attention to the incident and was shocked the police weren't taking a closer look at the matter. His emails to Madison police were currently going unanswered, he said.

Weigand added that many people, who would typically disagree with him on numerous issues, have come together to protect children's innocence – whether it be from public nudity or gender ideology.

"The moment that people try to do that to our kids, they say, no, enough is enough," he said.

"I think that anti-God people have taken it so far," Weigand, who identifies as Christian, said. "The left has taken it so far, and especially when it comes to our children."

"I think unfortunately… there's a lot of people that resent God, and they're they're trying to stick their nose and just stick their finger in His face. And they're doing things that they know are wrong. And it's in direct opposition to Him, which is really unfortunate," he said about the naked bike ride event.

"A lot of people are waking up, which is very encouraging," he said. "They're starting to realize that our governments are not always protecting our children, whether it be school boards or municipal governments or county governments or state legislatures."

"We need to protect our children," he said. "Our fundamental role as a governmental entity is to punish evil and reward good. And when people don't see that happening, they get frustrated. And I think that's what we're seeing all across the country."

"And certainly in Dane County, we're seeing several parents who are very frustrated with the fact that the government is not doing what it was fundamentally designed to do. And so I hope that parents will continue to be awakened by this, that citizens will continue to be stirred by what they're seeing, and that ultimately they'll work to make a change in who is running their governments," he added.