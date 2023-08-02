A police officer in Glendale, Wisconsin lost his job this week after he was charged with possessing child pornography that was uploaded to Reddit.

FOX 6 in Milwaukee reported that 23-year-old Jonathan Angle was charged with seven counts of child pornography and is out on $5,000 cash bond.

The Waukesha County Sheriff’s Department received a Reddit cyber tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children in May.

The tip included the email address and IP address of an account in Pewaukee, accused of uploading child pornography, the news station reported, sparking an investigation.

The IP address was linked to Angle, the criminal complaint noted, and he was apprehended when investigators executed a search warrant at his home on July 31.

Investigators searched Angle’s phone, and along with the image he allegedly posted to Reddit, it contained six more images depicting child pornography.

The sheriff’s department claims Angle admitted to messaging girls on Reddit "a lot," FOX 6 reported. He also told the department he had a porn addiction, and he created several accounts on numerous platforms.

Angle told police the Reddit account was more than likely one of the accounts he was banned from, adding links he clicked on when searching for "rape porn" sometimes "contained child pornography."

The complaint noted that Angle said he did not seek out child pornography material and would close out of it once it appeared in the search.

FOX 6 learned from the Glendale police that Angle joined the department in April 2022 as a desk clerk before getting hired as an officer in August 2022. The police department terminated Angle’s employment on July 31.