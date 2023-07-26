An 11-year-old Wisconsin boy charged as an adult in the killing of his mother over a virtual reality headset was found competent Wednesday to stand trial.

Milwaukee County Circuit Judge Jane Carroll reached her decision after listening to hours of testimony from two psychologists who examined the boy. One determined he could understand the proceedings against him and the other concluded the opposite, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

COLORADO HIKER WITH ‘EXTENSIVE BACKGROUND IN SURVIVAL’ GOES MISSING AFTER SUMMITING MOUNTAIN, FAMILY SAYS

"He knew his case was in adult court, he knew that his case was a felony, he knew that there were two types of cases -- felonies and misdemeanors, he knew it was serious." Milwaukee County prosecutor Sara Waldschmidt said in court.

Fox News Digital has reached out to the boy's attorney.

The boy, who was charged when he was 10, allegedly shot his mother on Nov. 21, 2022 after she refused to purchase an Oculus virtual reality headset for him from Amazon.

He allegedly told authorities that he pointed the gun at his mother and wanted to shoot the wall to "scare her," but she walked in front of him.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He reportedly purchased the game using his mother's account after she died.

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett contributed to this report.