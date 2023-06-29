Virginia Lt. Gov. Winsome Sears heralded the Supreme Court's decision rejecting the racially-sensitive admissions policies of Harvard and the University of North Carolina, saying it is an "awesome… day in America."

Sears noted she is a high-level Black official in the former capital of the Confederacy, asserting that in itself shows the U.S.' dynamic has changed since America's 19th Century racial nadir.

The former Virginia Beach state delegate told "The Story" said the court's ruling shows that skin "color games don't work."

"And what America is doing is continuing to move forward in living up to her ideals that all men are created equal… judge us based on our achievements, not on our skin color. And that's what Dr. King [said]."

Sears criticized President Biden's rejection of the court's ruling, bringing up Biden's comments he made during the dedication of a pool in his honor in Northeast Wilmington.

"This is the same president who said that Black kids were interested in the golden hairs on his leg. I mean, this is the way that they view people who look like me – and it's time for it to stop. So I'm very glad for this day," Sears said.

During the 2017 ceremony, Biden had said in-part that "kids used to come up and reach into the pool and rub my leg down… and watch the hair come back up again – so I learned about roaches; I learned about kids jumping on my lap."

After anchor Martha MacCallum read from Brown Jackson's dissent, which claimed the majority ruling "deeming race irrelevant in law does not make it so in life," Sears returned criticism, saying the jurist was the subject of Biden's planned nomination of a Black woman.

"You know, that's what we're understanding now: what a woman is. And Martha, while we're playing these stupid games, I'm saying that education and the lack of it in America is risen to a national crisis," Sears said.

"China is not playing these stupid games. China is interested in total world domination, and so is Russia and the rest of them. That's what we have to be concerned about."

Sears contended that while American students are "not learning" and the country is ensnared in debates on race such as those germane to the court case, the next generation is "failing" academically, which puts the U.S. at a future major disadvantage to rival nations.

"[L]et's get to what the remedies are. And I'm pulling for school choice… our children are in need."

When presented with former First Lady Michelle Obama's criticism of the court's ruling against Harvard and UNC, Sears said it perfectly personified the dynamic that people cannot be put in proverbial race-based ideological boxes.

"Isn't that great? She's Black and she has a totally different perspective. I am Black and I have a different perspective," she said.

"Isn't America great that we can think differently – that we're not a monolith? Imagine that: Black people don't all lockstep think alike. Who could believe that such a thing could happen?"