You've got questions? I'm a tech expert with the answers. We recently got a question from Wayne from Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. Here's what he asked:

"I would like tips on using Windows 11. Thanks for the nice articles – Wayne"

It's been about 20 months since Windows 11 was released, and its capabilities are pretty impressive. However, many of you may not even realize just how much the program has to offer. Here are nine of my best tips and tricks for Windows 11 users.

Credit: Microsoft

This is a great feature for someone who uses their PC for long hours at a time and finds it beneficial to rest their eyes from the constant white light. Here's how to turn on the Night Light Schedule:

How to turn on the Night Light schedule

When you're trying to work on a project, it can be distracting when you're constantly receiving notifications. That's why Windows 11 allows you to enable Focus Mode, where you will still get notifications without them directly alerting you or making noise.

How to turn on Focus mode

You always want to make sure you get the most battery life out of your computer, and adjusting its sleep behavior can help preserve that battery life immensely.

How to adjust your Sleep Settings

Live captions will give you live subtitles for a video on the spot, as opposed to only having closed captions where they were already present for certain videos. Those who need captions can strongly benefit from this setting.

How to enable and customize Live Captions

Windows 11 gives special protections for each app on your computer that can prevent your camera from being used with apps that don't need camera access.

How to enable Camera protection

Once you have turned on camera protection, apps will need to ask your permission before they can access your camera. If you don't want an app to access your camera, you can deny the request.

On Windows 11, you can copy multiple items at once and view your clipboard history so that you can decide what to paste. As a refresher, clipboard history is a feature that allows you to see and access the items that you have copied or cut in the past. You can use it to paste multiple items without having to copy them again or to paste something that you copied earlier.

How to turn on Clipboard history

The Snipping tool allows you to take screenshots or screen recordings of either your full screen or a section of your screen.

How to use the Snipping tool

You can enable autocorrect on your Windows computer as well to avoid any embarrassing typos in emails and social media posts.

How to turn on autocorrect

If you're someone who struggles to see the pointer on your computer screen or to see where it's landing exactly, you can adjust its size.

How to change the size and style of your mouse pointer

Windows 11 has a bunch of cool features and settings that can really amp up your experience. You've now got options like tweaking your display settings to make everything just right, activating focus mode for those times when you need to buckle down and get things done, and taking advantage of tools like live captions and the snipping tool. It's all about customizing and optimizing your Windows 11 experience to fit your needs and preferences. So go ahead, give these tips and tricks a try, and see how they can make your Windows 11 device work even better for you.

What other lesser-known features or hidden gems have you discovered in Windows 11 that you would recommend to fellow users? Let us know by writing us at Cyberguy.com/Contact

