Country music legend Willie Nelson has received an unusual honor.

He's had a just-discovered species of grasshopper named after him.

Scientists discovered the flightless insect in Texas — where the veteran singer and actor was born 90 years ago.

Scientists say the central region of Texas is a known "hotspot" for biological wonders.

ODD BUGS: FASCINATING FACTS ABOUT PRAYING MANTISES, WALKING STICKS AND OTHER UNIQUE-LOOK INSECTS

For the last five years, Dr. JoVonn Hill — a country music fan — and his colleagues have made scientific expeditions to the area. It's an area that's now revealed an extraordinary discovery, as SWNS and other outlets reported.

The team found seven previously unknown flightless grasshopper species — six of them endemic to the Edwards Plateau.

With this discovery, Dr. Hill paid tribute to Nelson and fellow country music icon Jerry Jeff Walker, who died in Texas in 2020 at age 78.

Hill — an assistant professor and director of the Mississippi Entomological Museum (MEM) at Mississippi State University — named two of the flightless grasshopper species in recognition of the "immense contributions" of the two Texas legends.

"Melanoplus nelsoni and Melanoplus walkeri immortalize the enduring contributions of these legendary musicians and their connection to Texas," said Dr. Hill, according to SWNS.

AFTER BEDBUG INVASION AT HAWAII AIRPORT, WHAT TO KNOW AND HOW TO RECOGNIZE THE NASTY PESTS

"After these last few summers [of field studies], just like Mr. Nelson, we, too, have a little Texas in our souls."

Of Melanoplus walkeri, he said, "Walker’s songs such as ‘Hill Country Rain,’ ‘Leavin’ Texas,’ and ‘Sangria Wine’ brought me and my field team joy while traveling between field sites and added to the amazing ambiance of the Edwards Plateau."

The artist recorded his most influential album not far from the spot where the new species was discovered, according to reports.

The team also acknowledged the cultural heritage and deep connection to the region of the Comanche and Tonkawa tribes, naming two species of grasshopper after them as well, Melanoplus commanche and Melanoplus tonkawa, respectively.

ARE YOU A MOSQUITO MAGNET? IT MIGHT BE FOR ONE UNPLEASANT REASON

Writing in the journal ZooKeys, a peer-reviewed open access journal, Dr. Hill said, "These designations recognize the profound historical and cultural significance of the tribes in the region."

Dr. Hill said the discovery of the seven flightless grasshopper species and the formation of a new species group underscore the "ecological uniqueness" of central Texas.

"These seven newly described species, alongside two pre-existing ones, form a cohesive species group, highlighting their shared characteristics and evolutionary relationships," he also said, as SWNS reported.

"The formation of this new species group presents a significant contribution to our understanding of the diverse ecosystems present in central Texas."

CLIMATE CHAOS? BUGS WILL THRIVE IN AN EVER-WARMING WORLD, SAY SCIENTISTS

Dr. Hill holds a PhD in entomology in Mississippi State University and a master's degree in agriculture and life science, also from Mississippi State University.

He earned his bachelor's degree in interdisciplinary studies (biology, wildlife science and forestry) at the same university.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

His profile on the website of the Mississippi Entomological Museum says that he is "broadly interested in the biodiversity of the southeastern United States, especially that of natural grasslands in the region."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He notes further, "I consider myself both a taxon scientist and ecologist as most of my research entails documenting and describing the biogeography, diversity and ecology of the ant and grasshopper fauna of these habitats."

Fox News Digital reached out to Dr. Hill for additional comment.