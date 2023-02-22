Will Smith caused a major controversy when he slapped Chris Rock at the 2022 Oscars after the comedian made a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.

Despite all the backlash he received after the incident, Smith is now joking about it in a new video he shared to TikTok.

In the video, he showed himself listening to another TikTok creator explaining "an absolutely unhinged exercise."

As he listened thoughtfully, the other person said, "Did you know that you can pick any object, look at it and ask it what it thinks of you?"

She explained that after doing this, "You will get an answer in your mind from intuition."

As she gave examples of what kind of objects you could use for this exercise, Smith looked off to the side, out of view of his camera.

He then reached over and pulled out his Oscar, giving the camera an exaggerated emotional look before turning back to the statue. He ended the video as he opened his mouth, possibly to ask the award what it thinks of him.

The video seemed to be a joke, and that was how many of his followers took it.

"Least he’s got a sense of humor," one person wrote along with three laughing emojis.

"If you can't laugh at yourself right lol love it," another person said.

Others did not appreciate Smith making light of the incident. One of his followers suggested the statue would tell him, "You don’t deserve me."

While presenting an award during the 2022 Oscars ceremony, Rock made a joke directed at Pinkett Smith referencing her bald head. The actress and Smith's wife of over 25 years suffers from alopecia, a medical condition that causes hair loss.

She did not seem pleased by the remark, and seconds later, Smith stood up, climbed the stairs to the stage and slapped Rock, who appeared stunned.

When he was seated again, Smith yelled at Rock, "Keep my wife's name out your f---ing mouth!"

Smith was allowed to remain at the event, even winning the Best Actor award later in the night. During his speech, he apologized to the Academy and to his fellow nominees and joked that he hoped they would let him come back in the future.

Later, the Academy announced that Smith would be banned from the ceremony for the next 10 years.