Fox News host Will Cain calls out Manhattan DA Alvin Bragg for his effort to criminalize former President Donald Trump on "Jesse Watters Primetime," saying Bragg seems to be "beyond the law."

WILL CAIN: The only person with less credibility than Stormy is the district attorney, Alvin Bragg. His number-one campaign issue was arresting Trump.

…

It's the number-one issue — not arresting murderers, not stopping subway attacks. "Get Trump." Now, Bragg has delivered on his promise. He'll now be in the history books. All Bragg had to do was destroy everything that separates us from a third-world country, but the media says this case is rock-solid: "No one is above the law."

MIKE PENCE RESPONDS TO TRUMP INDICTMENT: IT'S AN ‘OUTRAGE’

…

How do they do that? One hive mind, a misdemeanor that is well past its statute of limitations. In fact, what the case may be is that Alvin Bragg is beyond the law and Nancy Pelosi, for that matter, is someone that cares nothing for the law. She says Trump is guilty until proven innocent.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

She tweeted, "The grand jury has acted upon the facts and the law. No one is above the law and everyone has a right to a trial to prove innocence." To prove innocence. Flipping the American standard of justice on its head.

A country where you are innocent until proven guilty turned when it comes to Donald Trump by Nancy Pelosi. Can we use that standard, that same standard for the Clintons? How about the Bidens? What about the Pelosis? Why don't you prove you're not insider trading, Nancy? America hasn't in the past worked that way. That is, I guess, the way it will work in the future. If you challenge permanent Washington, they dance in the streets after spilling your blood.