The NBA and MLB are not the only pro sports leagues that have referees under the microscope this spring. The NHL’s officiating has also been taken to task during the Stanley Cup Playoffs, and it was more evident on Sunday during the Minnesota Wild’s loss to the Dallas Stars.

Wild winger Marcus Foligno was particularly upset after Game 4. He was called for tripping and interference on questionable calls. He spoke to reporters after the 3-2 loss and teed off on the officials.

"It’s a joke," he said of the penalties, via The Athletic. "It doesn’t make any sense. I go to hit a guy who touches the puck, it’s interference. I go, get high-sticked in the face. It’s not a tripping call when you hit a guy clean on. It’s bulls---."

Foligno added, "There’s just something to be talked about the physicality part of it. I just feel like it’s a little bit chintzy right now. It doesn’t make any sense. This is playoff hockey. You go and hit a guy and it’s not illegal. … It’s clean and you’re getting called to the penalty box.

"I don’t know. I think in that sense maybe they got to them before we did."

The physicality of the series has been a talking point.

Matt Dumba nailed Joe Pavelski in Game 1 and was given a five-minute major before it was rescinded. Both coaches have gone back and forth at each other about penalties and the hard plays.

As the dust settled after Game 4, the series was tied.