Police in Ontario, Canada, have released a video showing a car racing through the interior of a mall in the search for two suspects accused of stealing items from an electronics store.

The incident happened around 1:10 a.m. Wednesday at the Vaughan Mills shopping mall in Vaughan, outside Toronto.

"The vehicle was then driven through the mall and into an electronics store where the suspects stole a quantity of items. The vehicle drove out of the mall through a second entrance," York Regional Police said in a statement. "Fortunately, no one was injured."

Video shows a black Audi sedan speeding through the mall’s parking lot before crashing through a set of glass doors at one of the building’s entrances.

Surveillance cameras from inside the mall then showed the car driving through its interior, past locked-up storefronts, kiosks and vending machines.

Five minutes later, cameras captured the car wrecking another entrance of the mall by driving through the glass doors.

York Police said the vehicle – which had the Quebec license plate X10 SNP -- later was recovered and that it is believed that two suspects were involved.

"Investigators are appealing for witnesses to come forward who may have been in the area at the time of the incident and have not yet spoken to police," it added.

Taylor-Anna Kobinger, a resident of Laval, Quebec, about 350 miles away, told the CP24 news channel that her car was the one seen in the video.

The station reports that Kobinger listed the vehicle for sale on Facebook Marketplace in January in hopes of raising money for a down payment on a house.

But when a man responded to the listing and took it for a test drive with her, he started "driving very dangerously" and ultimately stole the vehicle when she got out of the car to change places, Kobinger told CP24.