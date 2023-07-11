A quartet of scantily clad women were caught on camera in a wild brawl that broke out next to a poker tournament at the luxurious Wynn Las Vegas hotel and casino.

The video starts rolling mid-fight as a woman in a two-piece dress, her skirt hiked up around her waist exposing her thong, wrestles on the floor with a woman in cut-off jeans and a halter top.

As a bystander tried to separate the barefoot combatants, a third woman in a white sweatsuit raced behind them and smacked a fourth woman in the face.

"G--damn!" a man can be heard exclaiming in the background as several spectators shoot footage of the fracas at the five-star hotel.

The male bystander corralled the woman in the cut-off shorts and the woman in the sweatpants away from their adversaries – but the woman in the thong, brandishing a pink heeled flip-flop, pursued the pair.

As the man pinned the two women against a wall, the G-string warrior threatened her opponents with the spiked shoe.

In a second clip, the feisty thong-wearing woman dragged the blonde in white sweatpants from her motorized scooter – ignoring the woman in cut-off jeans who was yanking on her hair.

The blonde did not go down easily, repeatedly kicking her opponent.

"Off a wheelchair, dude!" a stunned spectator commented off-camera.

"Crazy," another bystander said.

After a struggle to pull the women apart with the help of the male bystander, the security guard tackled the woman in the G-string to the ground and pinned her arms behind her back.

In a third clip, posted to Instagram, the woman with the exposed thong was shown standing upright.

A male security guard pulled down her skirt for her, as the videographer panned to a table of poker players, who were trying to focus on their game.

It was not immediately clear what started the savage clash at the high-end casino housed in one of the most upscale hotels in Vegas.

Wynn Las Vegas and the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department did not immediately return a request for comment.

