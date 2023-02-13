The wife of a California radiologist accused of driving his Tesla – that was carrying the woman and her children – off a cliff last month has urged officials not to prosecute him for his alleged crimes, according to local reports.

Pasadena, California, radiologist Dharmesh Patel was ordered held without bail after pleading not guilty last week to charges of domestic violence and attempted murder for the Jan. 2 crash. Despite that Patel’s wife, Neha, allegedly initially told first responders that her husband "tried to kill us," the man’s defense attorney told the court on Thursday that the woman did not want him to face charges, according to multiple reports.

Josh Bentley told the court his client’s wife hoped Patel would not be prosecuted, local news station KNTV reported.

San Mateo County Chief Deputy District Attorney Sean Gallagher argued his belief that prosecutors "have sufficient evidence to prove the charges beyond a reasonable doubt" with or without Neha Patel’s cooperation, the report added.

Gallagher also noted that it’s common for domestic violence victims to be unwilling to cooperate, according to KRON4.

Dharmesh Patel, 41, was driving with his wife and two children just south of San Francisco on Jan. 2 when he careened his Tesla off a 250-foot cliff at Devil's Slide along the Pacific Coast Highway, police have said.

Firefighters then pried the family from the mangled white vehicle. All four of the vehicle passengers miraculously survived.

Neha Patel, 41, and the couple’s two children, ages 4 and 7, suffered injuries, but were expected to survive, police said.

San Mateo County District Attorney Steve Wagstaffe previously told Fox News Digital witnesses and video footage from a local tunnel appear to show Patel’s Tesla barreling toward the cliff’s edge before plunging the hundreds of feet below.

Investigators have not yet revealed what they believe to be Patel’s motive.

Patel has since been ordered not to contact his wife or their children.

