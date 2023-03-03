Don't ask Kevin Bacon to give marriage advice.

Although he's been married to his wife Kyra Sedgwick for more than three decades, Bacon jokingly downplayed the length of his relationship during an appearance Thursday on ABC's "Jimmy Kimmel Live."

"It’s a lot of years… but people feel a tremendous amount of excitement… and everybody wants to ask us about the secret, which is something I absolutely refuse to answer," the actor said.

The "Footloose" star revealed he has absolutely no idea what the secret is to a successful marriage.

"I mean look, marriage, let’s face it, it doesn’t work," he joked.

"How many people stay married? Nobody."

Bacon and Sedgwick will celebrate their 35th anniversary later this year.

After his humorous comment, Bacon eventually offered some tips for a happy relationship.

"If I was to give some advice, I would say the one thing you don’t want to do is take a celebrity’s advice on how to stay married," he told host Jimmy Kimmel.

This late-night appearance wasn't the first time Bacon refused to give up the secret to a long-lasting marriage.

"That’s a question I refuse to answer anymore, but there are a few things you don’t want to do if you want a long marriage," he told Closer Weekly during a 2017 interview.

"One is to leave the toilet seat up, and another is to say, 'I told you so.'"

Earlier in the interview, Bacon called his wife "multi-talented" and "excellent."

The Hollywood power couple tied the knot in 1988. Bacon and Sedgwick share two kids — Travis and Sosie. Both of their children have followed in their parents' footsteps in acting.

The 64-year-old actor continued to reflect on his relationship with Sedgwick, 57.

"We got pregnant on the honeymoon… she was, I guess, 23, and I was 30," he went on to say.

"We didn’t know anything then, I mean, we knew nothing about raising a kid… we didn’t know what we were doing… I feel like we were children ourselves."

The "Tremors" actor shared that at the time, a valet broke his car window to save his 4-day-old baby.

"We had rented a car… I was scattered, I wasn’t really thinking… pulled up to the valet at the hotel, jumped out of the car, slammed the door, car still running, keys in the car, windows up, baby’s still in the car," he recalled.

"To say I lost my sh-- is an understatement," Bacon admitted.

He continued to describe the moment when the "amazing" valet wrapped a towel around his fist and then punched open the car window in seconds.

Bacon went on to credit the valet guy for being a superhero for immediately rescuing his baby.