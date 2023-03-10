Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. Subscribe now to get Fox News First in your email. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

‘THE SAD TRUTH’- Senator Cruz says President Biden 'certainly' isn't running the WH as budget proposal shows priorities. Continue reading …

‘FAMILY AROUND HIM’ - Legendary movie and TV star dead at the age of 89 after 'long-term heart issues.' Continue reading …

‘FUNCTION OF THE RACISM’ - White drivers spread pollution in neighborhoods occupied by 'people of color,' says writer. Continue reading …

‘I WILL BE A GIGI’ - GOP Rep. Lauren Boebert announces she will become a grandmother at age 36. Continue reading …

‘IT IS NOT FAIR’- Christian university's students' careers take a hit after district 'punished' them over beliefs. Continue reading …

-

‘TRYING TO SUPPRESS’ - Marianne Williamson blasts Democrats for ‘mocking' her run against Biden. Continue reading …

‘OVERWHELMINGLY’ - Jeffries questions report of Biden reversing border detainment policy, says Dems against it. Continue reading …

HEALTH SCARE - McConnell being treated for concussion after fall. Continue reading …

‘OBVIOUSLY ABSURD’ - Biden's budget takes aim at fossil fuel industry with tax hikes. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…

‘I’M A JOURNALIST' - 'Twitter Files' hearing erupts as Matt Taibbi refuses to reveal sources in heated exchange. Continue reading …

‘WRONG TARGET’ - 'The View' hosts clash over Newsom's call to cut ties with Walgreens over abortion. Continue reading …

FOR HONOR - Benjamin Hall recounts missile attack in Ukraine, how hearing daughter's voice saved his life. Continue reading …

HYPOCRISY 101 - NYT says Trump critics dismissed COVID lab leak as 'conspiracy theory,' but so did the paper. Continue reading …

SEAN HANNITY - Democrats are waging war on journalism. Continue reading …

TUCKER CARLSON - Women's awards are now going to men. Continue reading …

LAURA INGRAHAM - The economic future of America is very grim. Continue reading …

JESSE WATTERS - Democrats win when Americans are silenced. Continue reading …

‘VERY INSIDIOUS’ - Lawmaker slams bill that would create 'thoughtcrime' database of alleged bias incidents. Continue reading …

LEAVING A MARK-LE - Meghan 'hated being a second-rate princess' before making her royal exit, palace staffer claims. Continue reading …

‘WAR ZONE’ - Mexico kidnapping, killing put cartel threat in stark relief and this needs to happen. Continue reading …

WATCH - WRONG WAY: See a skier being blown backwards on slope during high winds. See video …

VIDEOS

WATCH: Daughter's viral TikTok video turns no-name author into bestseller. See video …

WATCH: DC residents rally for self-governance as Senate overturns city’s crime law. See video …

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…

Facebook

Instagram

YouTube

Twitter

LinkedIn

Fox News First

Fox News Opinion

Fox News Lifestyle

Fox News Entertainment (FOX411)

Fox Business

Fox Weather

Fox Sports

Tubi

Fox News Go

Thank you for making us your first choice in the morning! We’ll see you in your inbox first thing Saturday.