Whoopi Goldberg demanded conservatives stop bringing up Hillary Clinton's email scandal after Donald Trump was indicted on 37 felony counts for allegedly mishandling classified documents found at Mar-a-Lago.

"I don't want to hear any more people talking about what Hillary did, I don't want to hear anymore talk about what other people have done. Because none of them, not one of them, has said ‘no’ to any of the inquiries, no matter how poorly they were fashioned or questioned. Nobody fought it," Goldberg claimed on Wednesday's "The View."

The co-host argued that others found with classified documents were open and transparent with investigators.

"That's what I want. I don't want to hear, ‘Well, Hillary!’" Goldberg remarked with a mocking tone.

KEITH OLBERMANN HAMMERED AFTE CLAIMING HILLARY CLINTON TEAM NEVER DESTROYED GOV'T DEVICES: ‘HALLUCINATING’

Classified documents were also found in President Biden's former office space in November 2022. Additional documents were found in Biden's Delaware home in December. However, Goldberg suggested Biden wasn't responsible.

"I don't want to hear that anymore! I don't want to hear people talk about, ‘Well, Biden did it.’ Biden was not the president, y'all! He was the vice president," she said, adding that former President Obama would've been the one responsible for declassifying documents.

Vice Presidents do have the authority to classify and declassify documents under federal law.

Goldberg argued it was a different situation with Trump. "The man broke the law. He's on tape!" she shouted.

Hillary Clinton also responded to the indictment against Trump by mocking her former political opponent.

Clinton took to Twitter to hawk merchandise from her organization's gift shop with the phrase, "BUT HER EMAILS."

After classified documents were found at Trump's Mar-a-Lago residence last summer during an FBI raid, Hillary Clinton denied she had any classified emails on her private server. A 2018 IG report found 193 classified emails on the former Secretary of State's private server.

Clinton was investigated by the FBI in 2015 for holding classified information on her private email server at home.

Then-FBI Director James Comey had said publicly that Clinton mishandled classified information, but he declined to recommend prosecution and the Justice Department declined to move forward.

Fox News' Brianna Herlihy contributed to this report.