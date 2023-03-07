"The View" co-host Whoopi Goldberg called out ABC during "The View" on Tuesday during an interview with former co-host Paula Faris and said the network should start paying more attention to mothers.

Faris argued during the segment that mothers and fathers, in addition to those who aren't parents want flex hours and hybrid locations.

"You hear that, ABC? We’re here. We can say this to you. You got to pay more attention to the mothers. All the mothers," Goldberg said at the end of the segment.

Goldberg's co-hosts agreed as the audience applauded.

"You write in the book about how companies who don’t try to support working mothers are going to face retention and hiring issues. Is that breaking through though, do you think, with companies?" Co-host Alyssa Farah Griffin asked.

Faris, who also worked as a co-host on "Good Morning America," joined the hosts to discuss her new book, "You Don't Have to Carry it All."

She said all employees, in addition to those who are parents, want flex hours and an option for a hybrid location.

"I’m not really sure, but the people have spoke, and this isn’t just families, mothers, and fathers who are the most productive and loyal employees. Everyone wants flextime. 95% of employees regardless of whether or not you’re a parent, they want flex hours. They want hybrid location," Faris said.

Faris said during her appearance that we "have to value motherhood."

"We need to celebrate motherhood instead of scrutinizing it and penalizing it," she said.

She wondered if the country was really supportive of families on a policy level and said mothers were the most "efficient" employees.

"We need to do a better job for families and mothers in the workplace, it's not just the right thing to do, it's good for everyone. It's good for our bottom line. And moms are like the most efficient, loyal, productive employees but, allow us to have flex time," she said.

Faris announced in 2018 that she would be leaving "The View" and "Good Morning America" to pursue another project.