Twitch influencer Kai Cenat announced Friday he would hold a giveaway at New York City's Union Square Park, prompting at least 1,000 kids and teens to show up.

A New York Police Department spokesperson told Fox News Digital that 1,000 kids gathered in the area of Union Square Park for a PlayStation giveaway organized by a social media influencer.

Twitch streamer Kai Cenat, in a now-deleted tweet, said there would be a giveaway at 3:30 p.m. at Union Square Park on Friday.

Cenat boasts a following of over 13 million people across social media platforms, including Twitter, Facebook, Instagram, and Twitch.

NEW YORK CITY PLAYSTATION GIVEAWAY DEVOLVES INTO STREET CHAOS AS POLICE OFFICERS DODGE FLYING PROJECTILES

The social media influencer, who is 21, posts videos to YouTube and Twitch with videos about daily life and comedy. Some of his recent videos are titled "Fake Hibachi Chef Prank!" and "I Rented Us Girlfriends In Japan!"

His first YouTube video was uploaded in January 2018.

In a July video posted to Twitch, Cenat can be seen wearing protective military equipment while a firework is set off in the same room.

Across YouTube, the influencer's 299 videos have gained over 276 million views. Cenat was also awarded with the "streamer of the year" award at YouTube's 12th annual Streamy Awards in March.

Videos from the Friday incident in New York City show several people throwing bottles at police officers.

NYC MAYOR ADAMS ACCUSED OF USING MIGRANTS AS 'PROPS' AS THEY SLEEP OUTSIDE MANHATTAN HOTEL

New York Police Chief Department Jeffrey Maddrey said during a press conference that the incident "speaks to the power of social media and the danger of social media."

He also said that multiple arrests were made, adding that police and members of the public sustained injuries.

The social media influencer was taken into custody during the gathering, the New York police official said.

"As you see, I'm a little embarrassed because I'm very dirty right here. But I was in the middle of the crowd. I was hit with multiple objects as well. I think I have a couple of injuries, but I'll figure that out once I have time to think about it," Maddrey said.

Maddrey said the social media influencer is in custody, and discussions are being held over potential legal action.

"I personally observed young people walking… bleeding from their heads," Maddrey said. "We have encountered things like this before, but never to this level of dangerous, this where young people would not listen to our commands."