Chicago White Sox reliever Keynan Middleton earned his first save since 2021 on Wednesday, and he did so by striking out Minnesota Twins shortstop Carlos Correa for the final out.

The save was extra sweet for Middleton, who particularly enjoyed getting Correa for the final out in a 6-4 Chicago win.

"I knew I was going to face Correa, and I don’t like him. So it was kind of cool," he said. "I like that. I enjoyed that a lot. ... I mean, he’s a cheater."

Middleton was referring to Correa’s time with the Houston Astros, who were caught using an electronic sign-stealing scheme from 2017-2018.

Middleton played for the Los Angeles Angels from 2017-2020, facing off against Correa and the Astros as a division rival.

Houston general manager Jeff Luhnow and manager A.J. Hinch were fired after Major League Baseball’s investigation into the sign-stealing scandal.

MLB determined the Astros used a camera in center field to steal signs from the opposing team’s catcher during home games, with Houston players then banging on trash cans to inform the batter of which pitch was coming.

While Hinch and Luhnow lost their jobs, no players were punished following the investigation.

Middleton signed with the White Sox in the offseason after one year with the Arizona Diamondbacks.

He has appeared in 11 games for the White Sox in 2023, allowing three earned runs in 9.1 innings pitched.

"He wants to pitch every single day," Chicago manager Pedro Grifol said. "We’re the ones that have to tell him you’re down today. He loves the moment."

Chicago will go for the series sweep of Minnesota on Thursday.

