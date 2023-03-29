Getting called up to the big leagues is every young MLB prospect's dream, and Chicago White Sox outfielder Oscar Colas learned he made the team out of spring training.

Trying to wrap his head around all the hard work that got him to this point, he knew who he had to tell the great news to other than his teammates.

His mother.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The White Sox posted the moment Colas learned the great news, and he was caught by surprise when a camera was on him after coming out of an office. A big smile on his face, he said in Spanish, "I still can't believe it."

After hugging a couple teammates and letting them know he will be heading with them to Houston for the season opener against the Astros on Thursday, Luis Robert Jr. told him what he needed to do.

"Call your mom," Robert said.

WHITE SOX'S MIKE CLEVINGER AVOIDS DISCIPLINE AS MLB CLOSES PROBE INTO CLAIMS OF DOMESTIC, CHILD ABUSE

Colas's mother was quick to answer.

"Mom, I made the team," Colas says right as her face appears on the screen.

Hearing that news sent immediate tears of joy to her face.

"Oh my gosh, I was praying to God for that! Oh, I’m going to cry. Thank God, that is so great. Congratulations son, congratulations," she yells in Spanish.

The 24-year-old earned his spot after hitting .262 with three homers, six RBI and 17 hits in 65 at-bats during spring training.

He's expected to be the team's starting right fielder after beating out Gavin Sheets in their spring training competition. Andrew Benintendi joined Robert in the outfield after signing with Chicago as a free agent, and Eloy Jimenez is expected to mainly be in a designated hitter role.

The White Sox signed Colas to a $2.7 million deal in January 2022 after he spent three years splitting time between his home country Cuba’s Series Nacional and Japan’s Western League from 2017-2019.

WHITE SOX MINOR LEAGUER WARNS ‘HOMOPHOBIC’ PEOPLE IN POST ANNOUNCING HE'S GAY

Colas fast-tracked his way through the minors last year, starting in High-A and ending the year in Triple-A.

Between the three teams last season, Colas slashed .314/.371/.524, including a 12-for-31 stint in Triple-A with two homers, two doubles and four RBI in seven games. That earned him an invitation to spring training, and he didn’t waste it.

Now that he is on the team, Colas’s mother knows it’s a long journey ahead, so she gave some advice.

"Keep working hard to stay there."