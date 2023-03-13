Hollywood actor Lukas Gage, known for his roles in "White Lotus" and "You," said he faced professional consequences for refusing to label his sexuality publicly.

"An agent that dropped me was like, 'Stop dyeing your hair, stop wearing weird clothes and pick a lane: gay, bi or straight. It's too confusing.' I understand representation and voices that need to be heard, but I don't want to do anything on anyone's accord but my own," Gage said.

"Let me do it when I'm ready. And it's acting. I feel like everyone should get the opportunity to play whatever they want," he added.

Speaking with The New York Times, the 27-year-old star also took issue with the culture's obsession with labels and the need to know all facets of a person's life.

DON LEMON SEEMINGLY ROASTED AT OSCARS BY MICHELLE YEOH: 'DON'T LET ANYBODY TELL YOU YOU'RE PAST YOUR PRIME'

While fielding a question on his appearance in hairstylist Chris Appleton's vacation photos from the Dominican Republic, Gage said he was comfortable with any interpretation of the photos but did not comment on his relationship status.

"If they want to think that, they can," Gage said. "I'm a pretty open book about most things in my life, but I have a problem with the culture of everyone needing to know everybody's business and nothing can be sacred. It's a weird line that I'm still trying to figure out."

Gage has received backlash from audience members and critics claiming he has stolen opportunities from underrepresented groups. Last year, Gage responded to a user on Twitter who criticized him for playing LGBTQ characters.

SELENA GOMEZ SAYS SHE ‘LIED’ ABOUT BEING HURT BY SOCIAL MEDIA TROLLS WHO MOCKED WEIGHT GAIN

"If Hollywood can stop hiring non LGBTQIA+ actors like @lukasgage to play LGBTQIA+ characters, that would be great. He has played 4 so far. 1 was enough," a Twitter user wrote.

"U don't know my alphabet," Gage shot back.

The actor has previously played LGBTQ characters in season 1 of HBO's "White Lotus," the fourth season of Netflix's "You" and the Hulu series "Love, Victor."

While Gage has stayed quiet on his personal life, he did speak out on the need for diverse characters and intimate scenes that accurately reflect the character's lifestyle. His "You" co-star Penn Badgley recently admitted he feels uncomfortable participating in sex scenes now that he has a wife and is older than his fictional love interests.

TIM ALLEN HAS OSCARS PARTY DATE NIGHT AS HE POKES FUN AT WILL SMITH SLAP

"It's not a place where I've blurred lines," he says. "There's almost nothing I could say with more consecration. That aspect of Hollywood has always been very disturbing to me — and that aspect of the job, that mercurial boundary — has always been something that I actually don't want to play with at all," he said.

Gage supported his colleague's decision, but highlighted the importance of intimate scenes in film and television.

"If we're showing this character who has a hidden kink and he's struggling with being honest, or a guy who is having his first queer experience with his boss, I feel like it's a disservice to not see that," he said.. "But I totally respect Penn and his views. Maybe because I'm not married with kids, I'm like, I've got to give it away while I can."