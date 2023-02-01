...GALE WARNING IN EFFECT FROM 7 PM THURSDAY TO 1 PM EST
SATURDAY...
...HEAVY FREEZING SPRAY WATCH IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY MORNING
THROUGH SATURDAY AFTERNOON...
* WHAT...For the Gale Warning, west winds 20 to 30 kt with gusts
up to 40 kt and seas 5 to 8 ft expected. For the Heavy
Freezing Spray Watch, heavy freezing spray at a rate of 2 cm
per hour or greater possible, and may rapidly accumulate on
vessels.
* WHERE...Coastal Waters from Stonington, ME to Port Clyde, ME
out 25 NM, Penobscot Bay, Coastal Waters from Port Clyde, ME
to Cape Elizabeth, ME out 25 NM and Coastal Waters from Cape
Elizabeth, ME to Merrimack River, MA out 25 NM.
* WHEN...For the Gale Warning, from 7 PM Thursday to 1 PM EST
Saturday. For the Heavy Freezing Spray Watch, from Friday
morning through Saturday afternoon.
* IMPACTS...Operating a vessel in heavy freezing spray is
hazardous. Freezing spray may render mechanical and electronic
components inoperative. Ice accretion on decks and
superstructures may result in a catastrophic loss of
stability. Strong winds will cause hazardous seas which could
capsize or damage vessels and reduce visibility.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
Mariners should consider altering plans to avoid or mitigate
hazardous accumulation of ice on their vessel.
Mariners should alter plans to avoid these hazardous conditions.
Remain in port, seek safe harbor, alter course, and/or secure the
vessel for severe conditions.
&&
...WIND CHILL WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT FROM FRIDAY AFTERNOON THROUGH
SATURDAY EVENING...
* WHAT...Dangerously cold wind chills possible. Wind chills as low
as 50 below zero.
* WHERE...Portions of Central Highlands, Coastal DownEast, Far
Eastern, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine
* WHEN...From Friday afternoon through Saturday evening.
* IMPACTS...The dangerously cold wind chills could cause frostbite
on exposed skin in as little as 5 minutes.
* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...In addition to low wind chills, areas of
blowing snow could cause whiteout conditions, particularly across
open areas exposed to northwest winds. Blowing and drifting snow
could make travel very difficult. If you must travel have a winter
survival kit and if you get stranded, stay in your vehicle.
PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...
A Wind Chill Watch means there is the potential for a combination of
very cold air and the wind to create dangerously low wind chill
values. Monitor the latest forecasts and warnings for updates on
this situation.
Keep pets indoors as much as possible.
&&