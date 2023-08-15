A day after President Biden drew sharp criticism for declining to comment on the rising death toll in Hawaii, his spokeswoman Karine Jean-Pierre fumbled her response to the crisis.

While answering a question about the devastating wildfires, Jean-Pierre mispronounced both Hawaii Democrat senators' names, Sens. Maizie Hirono and Brian Schatz, and misgendered Hirono.

"Sen. Horino (sic), who I've said the president spoke to just last night. He (sic) thanked the president for the immediate support of federal agencies have delivered for residents of Hawaii," Jean-Pierre said. "Um, and so does, has, uh, so has, uh, Sen. Shorts- Shwa- Shart- Shots (sic.)"

Several "X" users, formerly called Twitter, called out this stumble, criticizing the press secretary’s knowledge.

"There are 51 Democrat Senators, and in one sound bite KJP butchers the names of 2 of them. Not knowing Senator Hirono is a woman is bad, but calling Senator Schatz ‘Senator Sharts" is probably worse," Republican commentator Matt Whitlock wrote.

National Review senior writer Dan McLaughlin commented, "On the one hand, she's terrible at her job. On the other hand, this is about as much respect as Hirono deserves."

"Wow. She has no idea who the Hawaiian Senator of her own party is or how to even say her name," radio host Chris Stigall remarked.

Calvary Courtesy founding partner Michael Duncan joked, "cancel SNL, reality is hilarious enough."

"Not only is she chronically wrong, she’s condescending about it. Worst press secretary in history," RNC rapid response director Jake Schneider tweeted.

"Historic," The Federalist editor-in-chief Mollie Hemingway declared sarcastically.

President Biden was roundly criticized on Sunday after telling reporters during a Delaware beach getaway that he had "no comment" on the rising death toll in Hawaii from severe wildfires. Since then, the White House has insisted that the president remains heavily involved with the government response.

"As the president said last week that he and the first lady are praying for families who are grieving their loved ones and for everyone who has suffered devastating losses of land and property as a result of the wildfires in Maui," Jean-Pierre said.

"The president continues to stay closely engaged with his team and state and local officials to ensure a robust, whole-of-government response continues," she added.

A White House spokesperson also told Fox News Digital that "President Biden has mobilized and led a whole-of-government response to the wildfires in Hawaii from the beginning, working closely on it and receiving detailed briefings every day since."

At least 96 people have been reported dead from the wildfires by Monday. Despite Biden declining to comment to press, Hirono praised his response on CNN's "State of the Union" Sunday.

"I really thank the president for declaring an emergency declaration within hours of being asked to do that by the state of Hawaii. And I was there with the family of federal agencies, including administrator[s] of FEMA, SBA, U.S. Fire," Hirono said.

