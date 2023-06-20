The White House responded Tuesday to news President Biden's son Hunter Biden secured a tentative federal plea deal following an investigation that resulted in regarding a felony gun charge and two tax misdemeanors.

Fox News confirmed that the president's son will plead guilty to two counts of willful failure to pay federal income tax. Hunter Biden also agreed to enter into a pretrial diversion agreement regarding a separate charge of possession of a firearm by a person who is an unlawful user of or addicted to a controlled substance.

"The President and first lady love their son and support him as he continues to rebuild his life. We will have no further comment," White House spokesperson Ian Sams said.

The U.S. Attorney for the District of Delaware David C. Weiss said, according to the tax information, Hunter Biden "received taxable income in excess of $1,500,000 annually in calendar years 2017 and 2018."

HUNTER BIDEN AGREES TO PLEAD GUILTY IN FEDERAL TAX, GUN CASE

"Despite owing in excess of $100,000 in federal income taxes each year, he did not pay the income tax due for either year," Weiss' office said Tuesday. "According to the firearm Information, from on or about October 12, 2018, through October 23, 2018, Hunter Biden possessed a firearm despite knowing he was an unlawful user of and addicted to a controlled substance."

Weiss' office said if convicted, Hunter Biden faces a maximum penalty of 12 months in prison on each of the tax charges-- a total of two years-- and a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison on the firearm charge.

"A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after taking into account the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors," Weiss' office said.

"The investigation is ongoing," the office said in a statement Tuesday.

Biden has been under federal investigation since 2018. That investigation into his "tax affairs" began amid the discovery of suspicious activity reports regarding funds from "China and other foreign nations."

Fox News first reported in 2020 that the FBI had subpoenaed a laptop and hard drive purportedly belonging to Hunter Biden in connection with a money-laundering investigation in late 2019.

In December 2020, weeks after the 2020 presidential election, Biden publicly acknowledged he was under investigation related to his taxes. At the time, Biden said he took the matter "very seriously" and was "confident that a professional and objective review of these matters will demonstrate that I handled my affairs legally and appropriately, including with the benefit of professional tax advisors."

Fox News' Brooke Singman and David Spunt contributed to this report.