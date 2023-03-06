White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre took a swing at Democratic presidential candidate and spiritual adviser Marianne Williamson on Monday, mocking her recently announced campaign.

"Is the president annoyed, frustrated with Marianne Williamson for jumping in the race ahead of him? Did he want a clear field to run against the Republican nominee in 2024?" one reporter asked Jean-Pierre during the daily White House press briefing Monday.

DEMOCRAT CHALLENGING BIDEN SLAMS MEDIA: THEY ALSO THOUGHT CLINTON WAS A ‘SHOO-IN’

"I'm not tracking that. I mean, if I had a – what is it called? A little globe here – a crystal ball, then I could tell you. A magic eight-ball or whatever. If I could feel her aura," Jean-Pierre said while laughing, prompting others in the room to laugh.

"I just don't have anything to share on that," she added.

Williamson became the first Democrat to officially launch a presidential campaign with her announcement on Saturday that she was jumping into the race. Biden has yet to announce whether he will run for reelection, however, the White House has repeatedly said Biden intends to run for a second term.

MARIANNE WILLIAMSON LAUNCHES CAMPAIGN AGAINST BIDEN, VOWS TO FIGHT ‘FORCES OF HATRED, INJUSTICE AND FEAR’

Williamson first ran for the Democratic nomination in 2020 but dropped out of the race ahead of the first contests.

She previously called for reparations and the formation of a Department of Peace during her unsuccessful run, and she has most recently said the U.S. is on the "wrong road" under Biden and that it was "time to move on" from the 80-year-old president.

