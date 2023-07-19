A White House spokesperson mocked Wednesday’s House Oversight and Accountability Committee with tweets as it was taking place and got into a back and forth with the committee's Twitter account as the hearing was taking place.

"Despite years of obsession and countless wasted taxpayer dollars on a wild goose chase, the House GOP hasn't offered a single credible piece of evidence of wrongdoing by the President," White House spokesman for oversight and investigations Ian Sams tweeted Wednesday. The message went out as lawmakers heard from two IRS whistleblowers who said their their investigation into Hunter Biden’s tax records was obstructed for political reasons.

"This waste of time reflects the extraordinarily misplaced priorities of House Rs," Sams said.

The House Judiciary Committee’s Twitter account responded to Sams by implying the Biden White House was nervous about the hearing.

"The White House is TERRIFIED of the Biden Family's corruption being exposed," the committee posted. "Makes you wonder, why?"

Sams responded with a joke. "Your caps lock is on," he said.

Chad Gilmartin, Deputy Spokesperson for GOP Speaker Kevin McCarthy, called Sams out on social media over this tweets.

"The Biden White House response to stunning and credible whistleblower allegations of politicized justice:," Gilmartin tweeted.

Two IRS whistleblowers – special agent Joseph Ziegler and supervisor Gary Shapley – testified during a contentious hearing that their investigation into the business practices of Hunter Biden was stonewalled by the Department of Justice and that Biden should have been charged with a felony but was not for political reasons.

Ziegler also confirmed during the testimony that the Biden family received $17 million over five years from various foreign countries.

"What were the Biden's selling?" Comer posted on Twitter during the hearing.

Democrats in the hearing dismissed any impropriety and instead spent much of their questioning pointing out accusations against former President Donald Trump.