The Biden administration is highlighting a "hotline" for children to call if they feel at risk following a sweep of bills blocking transgender procedures for children nationwide.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre announced the initiative Thursday during a White House press conference.

"This has been one of the worst weeks of 2023 so far in terms of anti-LGBTQ bills become law in states across America," Jean-Pierre said. "Three anti-LGBTQ laws have been enacted so far this week in Kansas, Indiana and Idaho."

The press secretary lamented a series of laws passed in the previous week, mentioning specifically state-level bans on transgender participation in female sports.

"Just yesterday, the North Dakota Senate passed 10 anti-LGBT bills in just one day, a single-day record. In Kansas, the state legislation overrode Gov. Kelly's veto to make Kansas the 20th state that has banned transgender kids from participating in school sports," she said.

She continued, "With the enactment of a new law in Indiana, 14 states have now banned gender-affirming health care, while some of these laws are currently blocked by courts. This is a dangerous, dangerous attack on the rights of parents to make the best health care decisions for their own kids."

Jean-Pierre instructed "LGBTQI+ kids" to reach out to the national crisis hotline if they feel dejected by the new legislation.

"I know that these political attacks can really take a toll on people's mental health. So I want to say directly to LGBTQI+ kids – you are loved just as you are, just the way you are. And if you're feeling overwhelmed, you call 988," Jean-Pierre said.

The hotline offers specific guidance to children dealing with issues of sexuality and gender.

She continued, "The National Crisis Hotline and dial the number ‘3’ to talk to a counselor who has been specifically trained to support LGBTQI+ kids. This is a new service that the Biden administration is proud to offer during these incredibly hard times for these trans kids."