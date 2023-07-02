Weather Alert

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH MONDAY AFTERNOON... * WHAT...Flash flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be possible. * WHERE...Portions of Coastal DownEast, Interior DownEast, and Penobscot Valley Maine, including the following areas, in Coastal DownEast Maine, Coastal Hancock and Coastal Washington. In Interior DownEast Maine, Central Washington and Interior Hancock. In Penobscot Valley Maine, Southern Penobscot. * WHEN...Through Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of smaller rivers, creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS... - Low pressure lifting along the DownEast coast through Monday morning will funnel moisture into this area overnight. Rainfall amounts of 1 to 3 inches are expected. These amounts combined with already wet ground may increase the chance for localized flash flooding. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... You should monitor later forecasts and be prepared to take action should Flash Flood Warnings be issued. &&