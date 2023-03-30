The annual White House Egg Roll, a beloved U.S. tradition for generations, is on for 2023.

The Easter "EGGucation" Roll, to be held on April 10, will feature festive activities for the children in attendance while honoring farmers nationwide who work to make it all happen.

American Egg Board (AEB) CEO and president Emily Metz said in an interview that the board is "excited" to continue its longstanding partnership with the White House.

AMERICA'S EGG FARMERS CONTRIBUTE TO FIRST LADY JILL BIDEN'S COMMEMORATIVE EGG AND WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL

"You can't have Easter or, frankly, the Easter Egg Roll without eggs," she told Fox News Digital.

"We are involved in every single aspect of those activities on the lawn from, of course, the iconic Easter egg roll itself right there in front of the White House, to the Easter egg hunt, the dying and decorating station, the food," Metz continued.

"There isn't a single piece of that Easter egg roll that goes off without our close collaboration and partnership," she added.

The board is "proud" of America’s egg farmers who bring more than 30,000 eggs to the White House each year, Metz also said.

EASTER 2022: EGG HUNTS RETURN ACROSS AMERICA AFTER COVID-19 PANDEMIC

This year, the eggs will be hand-dyed by egg farmers in North Carolina, sporting five Pantone shades of color selected by the White House, she also said.

These colors will match wooden keepsake eggs that will be handed out as souvenirs.

"It's hard to overstate how honored our farmers feel to partner with the White House on this very historic event," Metz said.

"This is the largest public event the White House does … Eggs are integral to the springtime season. And, so, it's truly our honor to showcase them," she also said.

Even though the AEB appreciates eggs all year 'round, one of the "really special traditions" of this season is presenting the first lady with the traditional commemorative egg.

IN TIME FOR EASTER, CAT WITH SAD STORY WINS CADBURY ANNUAL BUNNY TRYOUTS: ‘PAWSOME PERSONALITY’

This year’s 46th annual commemorative egg is designed by Nashville-based, self-taught egg artist Carolyn Bickel.

The design celebrates Jill Biden’s "commitment to education, her passion for lifelong learning and her fundamental belief that learning opens up the doors of possibility for children," Metz said.

The egg’s design is meant to capture how children can reach for the stars one book at a time, the AEB wrote in an email.

The real hen egg is hand-painted with images of children reading together outdoors. A stack of books behind the kids bear the words, "unity," "compassion," "kindness" and "connection."

At the top of the egg, a girl stands on a book as she reaches toward a starlit sky.

Since Bickel is skilled in hinging eggs, she crafted the Commemorative Egg to open in a "jewel box design" to reveal an even smaller egg inside.

The tiny egg, laid by an adolescent hen called a "pullet," has a bunny in spring flowers handpainted on it.

"We’re really excited to present [the first lady with] that egg during the Easter Egg Roll and carry on that 46-year-old tradition of the American Egg Board on behalf of our farmers," Metz said.

The time-honored tradition began in 1977 when the first commemorative egg was gifted to first daughter Amy Carter, the AEB reports.

BIDEN ADMIN BRINGING BACK WHITE HOUSE EASTER EGG ROLL AFTER 2-YEAR COVID-19 HIATUS

The AEB will also feature a "special exhibit" at this year’s festivities, showcasing the "journey of the egg," Metz revealed.

America’s farmers are doing more than making the spring holidays, including Easter and Passover, festive.

Farmers across the country plan to donate more than 5.5 million eggs to local food banks leading up to the holidays, as part of the "Fighting Hunger by the Dozens" initiative.

CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR LIFESTYLE NEWSLETTER

U.S. egg farmers have already donated more than 15.3 million eggs to food banks nationwide in 2023, according to the AEB.

Metz also noted the AEB’s ongoing partnership with "Hatch for Hunger," which coordinates egg donations to U.S. food banks.

The AEB is also working with farmers to have refrigerators donated to food banks, since refrigeration is "one of the biggest challenges."

"When it comes to proteins, they just don't have that refrigeration capacity, so it makes it very hard for them to stock perishable protein like eggs," she said.

"Our farmers have the spirit of generosity every day and have kind of charged the American Egg Board with finding meaningful solutions to carry that spirit forward," she added.