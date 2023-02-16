President Biden remains in tip-top shape, according to White House physician Kevin O'Connor.

"President Biden remains a healthy, vigorous 80-year-old male who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the presidency," his physical, Kevin O'Connor, wrote in a Thursday memo request by Biden.

One lesion was discovered on his chest and removed. He still experiences a stiff gait, but it hasn't worsened since last year.

Biden continues to experience symptoms of gastroesophageal reflux, primarily having to clear his throat more often, mostly after meals, the report said. O'Connor said the reflux is the source of Biden's throat clearing and coughing.

The results come as the president faces questions about his age as he has yet to formally declare whether he will seek re-election in 2024. Republican presidential candidate Nikki Haley took aim at the president Wednesday, saying that politicians should have to take a mental cognitive test before assuming office.

O'Connor noted that the most interval event for Biden in the past year was his upper respiratory infection from COVID-19 last summer. He said Biden's oxygen levels never fell below 97%.

"The President has not experienced any residual symptoms which may be considered to be 'Long COVID,'" he wrote.

The physical was Biden's second since taking office. In 2021, he was evaluated by O'Connor, who wrote the president "remains a healthy, vigorous, 78-year-old male, who is fit to successfully execute the duties of the Presidency."

