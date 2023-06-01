Twitter users scorched National Security Council spokesman John Kirby for his speechless response to a question on President Biden being seen as "corrupt" by a majority of Americans.

While discussing foreign-policy related issues, Kirby appeared to be taken aback after New York Post reporter Steven Nelson remarked that 53% of Americans, including approximately one fourth of Democrats, now believe that Biden was involved in "an illegal influence peddling scheme" with his son Hunter during his tenure as vice president.

"So, what do you say to the majority of Americans who believe that the president is himself corrupt?" Nelson asked.

"Wow," Kirby initially responded while shaking his head. A woman could be heard exclaiming, "Jesus!" in the background, along with some chuckles from other reporters.

After a long pause he answered, "The president has spoken to this and there's nothing to these claims. And as for the whistleblower issue that you talked about and in the document — I believe the FBI has spoken to that, and you're going to have to go to them on that."

Kirby’s answer, along with his apparent frustrated demeanor, was attacked on social media for ignoring the question and ongoing investigation into the Biden family.

"Better question: what did the Chinese communist party think they were getting in return for funneling millions of dollars to Hunter Biden?" radio host Buck Sexton asked.

Twitchy's Doug Powers joked, "’There's nothing to this because Biden says so.’ Well, in that case, call off the investigation!"

"The only thing I heard Biden denying was his involvement w/Hunter's Business Deals. And that's been demonstrably proven to be a lie," writer Jeff Carlson tweeted.

"Well if Joe Biden says he’s not corrupt them that settles it. I’m convinced!" former congressional candidate David Giglio agreed, adding facepalm and clown emojis.

Writer Kate Kisset said, "While the press giggles, remember what Kirby said about our disastrous departure from Afghanistan which resulted in the loss of 13 Marines, the maiming of hundreds more and the abandonment of Americans, allies, and Afganis who risked their lives to help us. ‘For all this talk of chaos, I just didn't see it. Not from my perch. At one point during the evacuation, there was an aircraft taking off full of people, Americans and Afghans alike, every 48 minutes. And not one single mission was missed,' he said Apr 7, 2023."

"The Biden administration truly thinks you're stupid," National Mouth editor Tim Young commented after quoting the exchange.

The question followed the House Oversight Committee's investigation to look into a possible criminal scheme between Biden’s family and foreign nationals to influence policy decisions. In addition, an IRS whistleblower allegedly disclosed efforts to slow-roll the investigation into Hunter Biden’s finances.