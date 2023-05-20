Whistleblowers accused the FBI of being weaponized for political gain – a bombshell allegation that "a lot" of agents share but conceal in fear of being "crushed" by the government, according to former special agent Garret O'Boyle.

Whistleblower and former special agents Garret O'Boyle and Steve Friend further exposed the FBI's "nefarious" politicization during an appearance on "Fox & Friends Weekend."

WHISTLEBLOWER SAYS HE'S 'WILLING TO BE HOMELESS AT HANDS OF FBI' TO SPEAK OUT ON ALLEGED WEAPONIZATION

"A lot of people do share our beliefs and convictions. I think they just aren't at the point that Steve, and I and others have gotten to. Or they're too afraid," O'Boyle explained. "Like we discussed in our testimony, they're too afraid because they know, they've seen our example that we will be crushed."

Garret O'Boyle and Steve Friend alleged they were the victims of retaliation for expressing concern over alleged politicization and weaponization of the FBI. They testified Thursday before House Subcommittee on Federal Government Weaponization.

Fellow whistleblower Steve Friend widened O'Boyle's claim, saying that he knows there are more people within the FBI who support their allegations.

"The way that this hearing went and the way that Garrett and Marcus and I were able to comport ourselves against that fire from the Democratic side is going to encourage others to come forward now," Friend argued, Saturday.

AFTER HEATED WHISTLEBLOWER HEARING, EX-FBI AGENT SAYS CURRENT EMPLOYEES AGREE ITS POLITICIZED

Co-host Will Cain followed up on this assertion, then asking the whistleblowers, "what was the tipping point?"

"I don't know if there was any firm tipping point that I can reach to," O'Boyle began. "It was more summation of things that it was repetitive inside the FBI where it was like, this seems wrong, this seems wrong, that seems wrong. And so it got to a point where I just couldn't sit back any more and had to just start exposing some of the nefarious things that the FBI was doing."

Ever since O'Boyle testified earlier this week, his life has been completely "turned upside down," as mentioned by Will Cain.

"I'll reiterate, and I've made my oath to this country, and I'm going to stand by that oath, no matter what the cost. And that's all we can do. And I want to urge every American to stand by that oath. We all have a responsibility and a duty to this nation and to each other. And we're the ones who are responsible for making sure that our government and our country runs the way it's supposed to run," he concluded.

When reached for comment, the FBI told Fox News in statement, "The FBI’s mission is to uphold the Constitution and protect the American people. The FBI has not and will not retaliate against individuals who make protected whistleblower disclosures."

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Fox News' Charles Creitz contributed to this report.