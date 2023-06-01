It's hard to believe it's been six years since facial recognition technology became available on smartphones. No typing a code. All you have to do is simply look at the camera, and presto, your phone is unlocked. The ultimate convenience and ease of use, right?

However, while facial recognition technology can provide security, not all phone models are as secure as you may have been led to believe. In fact, recent tests by the not-for-profit consumer organization Which? found a number of smartphones from major brands, including Samsung, Nokia, and Motorola, have a flaw that could be exploited by criminals to unlock the screen and steal your personal information. Here's what we know and what you can do if you own one of these models.

The U.K. group called Which says it tested the facial recognition quality of 48 different phones and found that 19 of those devices could not pass. Some of the brands included in those tests were Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Vivo phones.

Credit: Samsung

In the test, the team at Which used photos of the phone owners to see if they could unlock the phone without using the owner's actual face. Shockingly, some of the photos were even low-res 2D photos, yet they still could unlock the models listed above. This is very unlike Apple phones, which passed every test performed by Which? because Apple's Face ID uses a combination of infrared sensors and machine learning algorithms to create a depth map of the user's face.

Unfortunately, there are no meaningful laws currently requiring phone manufacturers to implement stricter biometric security for their devices. However, certain apps, such as banking apps, can impose their own additional requirements for verifying a person's identity so that it won't solely depend on using facial recognition.

Also, Which stated that these phones would fall into the Class 1 biometric group. This means that certain manufacturers, like Android, for example, will not allow phones within this category to be used by third-party apps to sign in or to confirm important actions. Although their lack of significant facial recognition technology is a bit concerning, there are still certain protections in place.

If you own any of the phone models listed above, it would likely be best for you to turn off your facial recognition technology. You would be better off using a secure passcode, PIN or even a fingerprint sensor if your phone has one. Although facial recognition is typically recommended, these other alternatives would be of better use for these models.

Review the permissions requested by the apps on your phone. Limit the permissions granted to apps to ensure they only access necessary features and data. For example, be cautious about granting camera access to apps unless it's essential.

Enable 2FA wherever possible, especially for critical accounts like email, banking, or social media. Two-factor authentication adds an extra layer of security by requiring an additional verification step, usually through a unique code sent to your phone.

Take the time to review and adjust your device's privacy and security settings. This may include disabling unnecessary features or permissions that could potentially compromise your privacy or security.

Ensure that you have strong and unique passwords for your accounts. Avoid using easily guessable or common passwords. Consider using a password manager to securely store and generate strong passwords for you. It will help you to create unique and difficult-to-crack passwords that a hacker could never guess. Second, it also keeps track of all your passwords in one place and fills passwords in for you when you're logging into an account so that you never have to remember them yourself. The fewer passwords you remember, the less likely you will be to reuse them for your accounts.

When it comes to choosing the best password manager for you, here are some of my top tips.

Facial recognition technology is great when it works 100% effectively. However, on certain phone models, including those from Samsung, Motorola, Oppo, Nokia, Xiaomi, and Vivo, it was found to be less secure in a recent test by not-for-profit consumer organization Which. The group found that certain smartphones could be unlocked with low-resolution photos of the owners. These disturbing findings highlight the need for stricter biometric security measures, however, in the meantime, if you own one of these phones, I advise you to disable facial recognition and opt for more secure alternatives like passcodes or fingerprint sensors.

